WATCH: Car flips into AL Sonic parking lot

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

A wild scene at a fast-food restaurant in Fairfield.

Sunday night, surveillance cameras caught a driver crashing in the parking lot of Sonic on Aaron Aronov Drive.

Incredibly the man got out of his car, brushed himself off and walked away.

There was minor damage done to the restaurant.

