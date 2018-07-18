Mom of Indiana girl killed in '88 hopes defendant gets death - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mom of Indiana girl killed in '88 hopes defendant gets death

(Fort Wayne Police/The Journal-Gazette via AP). This booking photo released by the Fort Wayne, Ind., Police Department shows John D. Miller, arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, who arrested on preliminary murder, child molesting and criminal confinement ch... (Fort Wayne Police/The Journal-Gazette via AP). This booking photo released by the Fort Wayne, Ind., Police Department shows John D. Miller, arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, who arrested on preliminary murder, child molesting and criminal confinement ch...

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - The mother of an 8-year-old Indiana girl who was raped and killed in 1988 wants prosecutors to seek the death penalty against the man accused of the crimes.

Prosecutors on Tuesday declined to discuss whether they'll seek the death penalty for 59-year-old John Miller in the killing of April Tinsley. But the girl's mother, Janet Tinsley, told the Journal Gazette that she wants to be present if Miller is put to death.

Indiana hasn't executed anyone since 2009.

Miller was arrested Sunday on preliminary charges of murder, child molestation and criminal confinement in the killing of April. He's due to be arraigned Thursday and jail records didn't indicate if he had a lawyer as of Wednesday.

The Fort Wayne girl's body was found in a ditch three days after her abduction. Authorities say Miller's DNA matches DNA recovered from the child's underwear.

___

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ex-FBI chief Comey urges voters to support Democrats in fall

    Ex-FBI chief Comey urges voters to support Democrats in fall

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 4:40 AM EDT2018-07-18 08:40:44 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:23:29 GMT
    The former FBI director recently said he no longer considers himself a Republican. (Source: Twitter/@Comey)The former FBI director recently said he no longer considers himself a Republican. (Source: Twitter/@Comey)

    The former FBI director recently said he no longer considers himself a Republican.

    More >>

    The former FBI director recently said he no longer considers himself a Republican.

    More >>

  • California's iconic Highway 1 near Big Sur ready to reopen

    California's iconic Highway 1 near Big Sur ready to reopen

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-07-18 15:56:18 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:20:25 GMT
    (of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide alon Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif. Transportation officials say the stretch of Highwa...(of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide alon Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif. Transportation officials say the stretch of Highwa...
    California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.More >>
    California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.More >>

  • Rep. Jim Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

    Rep. Jim Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-07-18 15:55:25 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:20:22 GMT
    (Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...
    Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.More >>
    Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly