Microsoft promises to show off new Xbox hardware during Gamescom

By Kevin Parrish



Content Provided by

Microsoft is heading to Gamescom next month to showcase new Xbox bundles and accessories. The company isn’t revealing any details prior to the show, but merely states that gamers should expect “a few surprises” and features on upcoming titles. The big reveal will take place during a special broadcast of Inside Xbox on August 21at 7:30 a.m. PT (4:30 p.m. in Cologne, Germany).

The broadcast will air from Microsoft’s Xbox booth where visitors will have access to 25 games across a wide range of genres, such as Forza Horizon 4, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, State of Decay 2’s Daybreak Pack, and a new mode for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds available only on Xbox One.

“Microsoft’s livestreaming service Mixer will also be at Gamescom, located right next to the Xbox booth in Hall 8, where they will be bringing back the always popular HypeZone Live experience!” the company says. “Attendees will have the chance to earn victory in battle royale matches and even walk away with big prizes, while everyone at home can watch the turmoil unfold.”

Other Gamescom highlights include the return of Xbox FanFest, which takes place on the Rhein River on August 23. The Xbox Official Gear Shop will make its European debut as well to sell apparel and collectibles based on the Xbox brand and popular franchises including Halo, Gears of War, and loads more.

Originally Microsoft’s blog stated the company would show “all-new Xbox hardware” but the company later revised the text to read as “new Xbox One bundles” instead. Was the original entry merely a bad description of what’s to come, and was revised to be more precise? Or did Microsoft decide to pull whatever new hardware it planned to showcase during the show? We’ll never know.

Based on the original blog, we presumed Microsoft would reveal a refined Xbox One X “Slim” version at a possible reduced price. The Xbox One X made its debut in November 2017, making an entirely new next-generation console reveal highly unlikely next month.The next-generation console, code-named Scarlett, isn’t expected to arrive until the end of 2020.

Regardless, Microsoft apparently doesn’t have any plans to reveal new hardware next month. The company had a huge presentation prior to E3 2018 in June, showcasing 50 games and 20 exclusives, such as Halo Infinite, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Metro Exodus, Kingdom Hearts III, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, and loads more. You can see the full list right here.

If you’re in the Cologne area and want to attend Gamescom, here are the show times:

Tuesday, August 21 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CEST (press/trade only day)

Wednesday, August 22 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. CEST

Thursday, August 23 9 a.m. 8 p.m. CEST

Friday, August 24 9 a.m. 8 p.m. CEST

Saturday, August 25 9 a.m. 8 p.m. CEST

Updated July 19, 2018 to reflect Microsoft’s revised Xbox blog.



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.