Springsteen on Broadway? More like Springsteen on Netflix

If you're not going to be able to see Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show before it closes in December -- and chances are you won't; it's been sold out basically since it was announced -- Netflix has you covered with the next best thing: Springsteen on Broadway is coming to the streaming service.

The concert film version of Springsteen on Broadway will premiere on Netflix December 15, the day the Broadway show closes after 236 performances.

The show features one of America's greatest songwriters and storytellers alone onstage (except for when he's joined by his wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa) with just his guitar and his piano as he performs his iconic songs like "Born to Run," "Born in the U.S.A." and "Thunder Road" and tells the stories behind them. It's an adaptation of his autobiography Born to Run, and is so good they had to come up with a special Tony to give him.

If Springsteen wins an Emmy for this -- which he might next year -- he'll become the 13th person to achieve the EGOT.

Springsteen on Broadway is not Netflix's first foray into Broadway films -- last year Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's Broadway masterpiece Oh, Hello premiered on the service.

