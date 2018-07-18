Birmingham man faces murder charges in sister's death

A Birmingham man faces charges for the murder of his sister and the attempted murder of two others.

Dakisha Stutson, 40, of Birmingham was shot and killed around 2 a.m. Tuesday on 25th Court North. Two others were taken to the hospital.

Police say her brother Clifford Stutson, 43 faces with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He was arrested about three hours after the shooting when authorities found him asleep in his car and a gun was in the car with him.

Clifford Stutson is in the process of being transported from the Birmingham City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail.

