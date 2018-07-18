Will Walmart be the next company to launch a Netflix competitor?

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify vs. Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify vs. Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.

Join us as we take a tour through the long-running history of the Madden Curse -- and Tom Brady's recent accolades. We all know John Madden is a longtime NFL talent, but is he also an agent of dark forces?

Join us as we take a tour through the long-running history of the Madden Curse -- and Tom Brady's recent accolades. We all know John Madden is a longtime NFL talent, but is he also an agent of dark forces?

It seems that everyone wants to launch a streaming service these days, and Walmart may be next, as the company is reportedly considering a lower-priced alternative to services like Netflix.

It seems that everyone wants to launch a streaming service these days, and Walmart may be next, as the company is reportedly considering a lower-priced alternative to services like Netflix.

So what is HDR TV? In a nutshell, it’s the best thing to happen to TV since the arrival of 4K. Here's everything you need to know about the technology, what it can do, and why it’s a must-have.

So what is HDR TV? In a nutshell, it’s the best thing to happen to TV since the arrival of 4K. Here's everything you need to know about the technology, what it can do, and why it’s a must-have.

HDR TV: Here’s just what it is, and why you should want one

HDR TV: Here’s just what it is, and why you should want one

By Kris Wouk



Content Provided by

When you think of companies that may be likely to launch a Netflix competitor, Walmart may not be the first to come to mind. That, however, is exactly what might be in the works, as reports surfaced earlier this week that the company is considering a lower-priced alternative to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Now it seems that this service will be branded under Vudu, the Walmart-owned digital purchase and rental service, Variety reports.

Not only do Variety’s sources say that the new service will be under the Vudu banner, but apparently we won’t have to wait all that long to see the service in action. The service is slated to launch in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to the sources. That said, so far neither Walmart nor Vudu has confirmed this.

Walmart’s research shows that while existing streaming services are popular on the East and West Coast of the U.S., they aren’t making as big of an impact in the middle of the country, according to The Information. This area is already Walmart’s bread and butter when it comes to retail, so it makes sense that a planned video service would be aiming at the same market. As for why customers should choose Walmart over competitors, the company is reportedly looking at a price of less than $8 per month, which is less than either Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Even if we do assume that Walmart is planning to launch this service, it doesn’t mean it’s a sure thing. While Vudu might have worked out for Walmart so far, it has also seen its share of failed attempts to move into the digital realm, like its digital music store — an iTunes competitor — that languished for years before being shuttered in 2011.

Still, Walmart may have learned from its lesson, and in its battle to take on Amazon, the company may have decided that it needs to go all-in on digital video. If the service ever launches, will it be a success in the face of all the competitors currently out there, let alone those that have yet to launch? Only time will tell.

Updated on July 19: Walmart’sstreaming service will reportedly be rolled into Vudu.



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.