Chicago judge orders serial stowaway's release from jail - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chicago judge orders serial stowaway's release from jail

(Chicago Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This January 2018, file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Marilyn Hartman. Hartman, dubbed a "serial stowaway" for repeatedly trying to sneak onto commercial jets without a ticket, wa... (Chicago Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This January 2018, file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Marilyn Hartman. Hartman, dubbed a "serial stowaway" for repeatedly trying to sneak onto commercial jets without a ticket, wa...

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago judge has ordered the release from jail of a woman dubbed a "serial stowaway" for repeatedly trying to sneak onto commercial jets without a ticket.

The Cook County State's Attorney office says Cook County Judge Maura Slattery-Boyle determined Wednesday that Marilyn Hartman is fit to stand trial and allowed her to be transferred to a private facility called "A Safe Haven." She also ordered Hartman to wear a GPS-equipped monitoring device and told her she must not come into contact with any airport, train station or bus station.

The ruling comes less than four months after the same judge determined that Hartman was unfit for trial .

Hartman has been released from custody before with orders that she stay away from airports, only to return and get arrested again .

