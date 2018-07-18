Regulators seek end to stricter oversight of Zions Bancorp - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Regulators seek end to stricter oversight of Zions Bancorp

WASHINGTON (AP) - A panel of federal regulators is proposing the removal of strict government oversight imposed on Zions Bancorp after the big regional bank received a taxpayer-funded bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.

The unanimous decision by the Financial Stability Oversight Council on Wednesday is the latest example of a push, under the Trump administration, to dismantle rules put into place after the financial meltdown in hopes of averting a similar crisis in the future.

A final action on the Salt Lake City bank is likely within 60 days.

The council was empowered by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law to collar some large financial companies with stricter supervision as a way to avert a "too-big-to-fail" situation - when the government is forced rescue them to head off a broader economic collapse.

The bank's shares rose 2 percent.

