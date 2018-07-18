2 men arrested for stealing ATM, firing shots at officer in Hoover

Two men are charged in an ATM theft in Hoover where shots were fired at an officer.

Police say it took George Franklin Staples III and Eddie Charles Medley a little more than two minutes to steal the ATM from inside the lobby of the Walgreens on John Hawkins Parkway and Ross Bridge Parkway on July 12.

Both men were seen on security cameras stealing the ATM and loading it onto a flatbed truck.

An officer was trying to stop the truck when one of the suspects fired several shots at the officer, one of which hit his vehicle.

The suspects then turned the lights off to the their truck and they were able to get away.

Finally, a mile up the road near the Highway 150 intersection with Pyne Drive, the thieves abandoned the truck with the ATM still on it.

Staples was taken into custody the same day by Bessemer police after he was found walking near Shady Grove Baptist Church, not far from where the vehicle was found.

The other suspect, identified as Eddie Charles Medley, was arrested Wednesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 2800 block of John Bryan Road Southwest in Birmingham.

Staples is charged with attempted murder, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and obstructing justice using false identity.

Medley is charged with attempted murder, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and receiving stolen property.

Staples is in the Jefferson County Jail.

Medley was taken to the Hoover City Jail and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail later Wednesday.

