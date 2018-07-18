2 men arrested for stealing ATM, firing shots at officer in Hoover

Well the cold front has washed out and will bring little change to the state through tomorrow.More >>
Well the cold front has washed out and will bring little change to the state through tomorrow.More >>
Two men are charged in an ATM theft in Hoover where shots were fired at an officer.More >>
Two men are charged in an ATM theft in Hoover where shots were fired at an officer.More >>
A portion of U.S. 11 is closed due to a large sinkhole.More >>
A portion of U.S. 11 is closed due to a large sinkhole.More >>
We begin our Wednesday morning with overcast skies and temps in the 70s. Our forecast models are only showing a few isolated showers moving through this afternoon and evening.More >>
We begin our Wednesday morning with overcast skies and temps in the 70s. Our forecast models are only showing a few isolated showers moving through this afternoon and evening.More >>