Trump, Melania Trump mourn fallen Secret Service agent - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump, Melania Trump mourn fallen Secret Service agent

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid their respects Wednesday to the family of a Secret Service agent who died in Scotland while supporting their overseas trip.

Special Agent Nole E. Remagen suffered a stroke Monday during Trump's trip to Belgium, England, Scotland and Finland. The 19-year veteran died in Scotland on Tuesday, surrounded by immediate family and Secret Service colleagues. His body was being returned to the U.S. on Wednesday.

"Our hearts are filled with sadness over the loss of a beloved and devoted Special Agent, husband, and father," Trump said in a statement. "Our prayers are with Special Agent Remagen's loved ones, including his wife and two young children. We grieve with them and with his Secret Service colleagues, who have lost a friend and a brother."

Trump said, "Melania and I are deeply grateful for his lifetime of devotion."

The Trumps departed the White House on the Marine One helicopter on Wednesday to attend a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, just outside Washington, where the body of Remagen, who also served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps, was due to arrive. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, also went to pay their respects.

Trump left Scotland on Sunday evening and flew to Helsinki for a Monday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He returned to Washington late Monday.

___

This story has been corrected to show that agent died after Trump was back in U.S.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

    Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:20:32 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:37:28 GMT
    A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.More >>
    A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.More >>

  • Elon Musk apologizes for comments about cave rescue diver

    Elon Musk apologizes for comments about cave rescue diver

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-07-18 07:50:30 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:39:42 GMT
    In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers. (Source: CNN)In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers. (Source: CNN)

    In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers.

    More >>

    In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers.

    More >>

  • Rep. Jim Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

    Rep. Jim Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-07-18 15:55:25 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:27:34 GMT
    (Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...
    Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.More >>
    Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly