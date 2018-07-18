Blockbuster not yet selling Russell Crowe's jockstrap - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Blockbuster not yet selling Russell Crowe's jockstrap

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Everything in the closing Blockbuster video stores in Alaska is for sale, except the celebrity jockstrap.

The Anchorage store is not yet selling the jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in the 2005 movie "Cinderella Man" and other memorabilia previously owned by the actor, KTUU-TV reported .

The stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, the last two stores in the state, closed for rentals this week and reopened for video liquidation sales planned to run through August.

The host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" sent the items earlier this year to display in the Anchorage store in an effort to ramp up business. Oliver had purchased the items at what Crowe had dubbed "the divorce auction."

"We're not selling the jockstrap at this time," said Kevin Daymude, general manager of Blockbuster Alaska. "But if you want, you can own the display cases it was placed in. We're selling all of those along with the store fixtures."

The fate of the items has not yet been determined, said Alan Payne, the owner of the stores.

"We've been very busy managing through the last store closures and have not made a decision on what to do with the Russell Crowe memorabilia," Payne said. "Will deal with it after the store closing sales are complete."

The closures of the Alaska Blockbusters leave one U.S. store remaining in Bend, Oregon.

