'The Dark Knight' returning to IMAX screens in August - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'The Dark Knight' returning to IMAX screens in August

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "The Dark Knight" is returning to the big screen - actually, four of the biggest ones - in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

Warner Bros. announced Wednesday that the middle film in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy will be shown on IMAX screens in Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and Toronto for one week beginning Aug. 24.

The theaters chosen will play the movie in the 70mm IMAX film format that Nolan used for some of the film's action sequences. He has used the format in two of his subsequent movies, "Interstellar" and last year's World War II epic, "Dunkirk."

"The Dark Knight" features Heath Ledger's performance as The Joker, which won him a posthumous Oscar.

Warner Bros. says tickets for the opening-day showings will go on sale Friday.

