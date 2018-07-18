The Latest: No talk of expanding college football playoff - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: No talk of expanding college football playoff

ATLANTA (AP) - The Latest on SEC Media Days (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The College Football Playoff is sticking with four teams, at least for now.

Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, says there has been no talk about expanding the event.

Hancock at Southeastern Conference Media Days that "there is no talk about expansion among the university presidents and college commissioners who sit on our boards."

This season's national championship game will be played Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, California. The semifinals on Dec. 29 at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.

1:20 a.m.

Nick Saban should feel right at home at the College Football Hall of Fame, the facility hosting part of this week's SEC Media Days.

The Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta is only a short walk from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where six months ago Saban's Alabama team beat Georgia for his sixth national championship.

Even in a year Alabama wasn't the SEC champion, the national championship win over Georgia strengthened Saban's hold as the king of the league.

Alabama is still the team to beat as SEC teams gear up for another season. Wednesday will be day three of the four-day SEC Media Days.

The annual event brings together coaches and players from the league's 14 schools. This year approximately 1,000 media credentials have been issued.

The event will return to Hoover, a suburb of Birmingham, in 2019.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

