Mickey: Isolated showers and storms

We begin our Wednesday morning with overcast skies and temps in the 70s. Our forecast models are only showing a few isolated showers moving through this afternoon and evening.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: The deeper moisture should shift further south today and while a storm or shower can't be ruled out for any location in our area, the most concentrated coverage will be over areas south of the I-20/59 corridor. Tonight we should notice a more pleasant feel to the air in locations to the north. We may need to increase our rain chances for Thursday based on newer data. Forecast model guidance is suggesting the storm coverage could increase again by Thursday evening. The trend of more numerous storms and showers will continue into Saturday. The good news, however, is that longer range data is advertising a stronger surge of dry air that could provide some relief from the muggy air by early next week.

