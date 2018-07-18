Portion of U.S. 11 closed due to large hole

A portion of U.S. 11 is closed due to a large hole in the roadway.

Birmingham police say that U.S. 11 is closed at the Parkway East intersection in front of the Walmart location.

Officers suggest drivers avoid the area and use detours.

Now that the @BhamWaterWorks gravel truck is here, hopefully it’s only a matter of time before this excessive leak is plugged at Parkway East and US Hwy 11. Until then, avoid the area. #TrafficAlert @WBRCgoodday @WBRCnews @BhamPolice pic.twitter.com/FrNflQJgA4 — Bakari Savage (@BakariSavage) July 18, 2018

