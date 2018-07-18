Portion of U.S. 11 closed due to large hole - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Portion of U.S. 11 closed due to large hole

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A portion of U.S. 11 is closed due to a large hole in the roadway. 

Birmingham police say that U.S. 11 is closed at the Parkway East intersection in front of the Walmart location.

Officers suggest drivers avoid the area and use detours. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

    Portion of U.S. 11 closed due to large hole

