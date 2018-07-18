Hwy 11 reopens after large water main break causes several holes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Hwy 11 reopens after large water main break causes several holes

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

UPDATE: Rick Jackson with Birmingham Water Works says the roadway is fixed and reopened and water is restored. The road will have a temporary patch until contractors return the street back to its original form.

A portion of U.S. 11 is closed due to several holes in the roadway. 

Birmingham police say that U.S. 11 is closed at the Parkway East intersection in front of the Walmart location.

The road has buckled and there are now several holes in the area following a water main break. 

Birmingham Water Works is on the scene. Rick Jackson told WBRC that water in the area may be affected for several hours. 

Officers suggest drivers avoid the area and use detours. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly