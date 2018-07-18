Hwy 11 reopens after large water main break causes several holes

UPDATE: Rick Jackson with Birmingham Water Works says the roadway is fixed and reopened and water is restored. The road will have a temporary patch until contractors return the street back to its original form.

A portion of U.S. 11 is closed due to several holes in the roadway.

Birmingham police say that U.S. 11 is closed at the Parkway East intersection in front of the Walmart location.

The road has buckled and there are now several holes in the area following a water main break.

Birmingham Water Works is on the scene. Rick Jackson told WBRC that water in the area may be affected for several hours.

“If you have low water pressure, I’d say at this point, your water is probably going to be shut off.” -Rick Jackson w/@BhamWaterWorks on water main break in Roebuck on Parkway East & US Hwy 11, near @Walmart and @WaffleHouse @WBRCgoodday @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/nnmkZCnEWS — Bakari Savage (@BakariSavage) July 18, 2018

Officers suggest drivers avoid the area and use detours.

Now that the @BhamWaterWorks gravel truck is here, hopefully it’s only a matter of time before this excessive leak is plugged at Parkway East and US Hwy 11. Until then, avoid the area. #TrafficAlert @WBRCgoodday @WBRCnews @BhamPolice pic.twitter.com/FrNflQJgA4 — Bakari Savage (@BakariSavage) July 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.