Rock icon Cliff Richard wins UK High Court privacy case

LONDON (AP) - British rock icon Cliff Richard has won his privacy case against the BBC for its coverage of a police raid at his home and has been awarded more than 200,000 ($260,000) in damages.

Richard had sued the broadcaster for its coverage of the 2014 raid, when police were investigating alleged sex offenses.

The 77-year-old singer was never arrested or charged with any crime. People suspected of crimes are not identified in Britain until they are charged. His lawsuit claims he suffered "profound" damage to his reputation.

The BBC disputed his claims and editors said the coverage was done in good faith.

Richard says he experienced a "sense of panic and powerlessness" when he saw the BBC was broadcasting from a helicopter above his home.

