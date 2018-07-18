Rock icon Cliff Richard wins UK High Court privacy case

In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers.More >>
The former FBI director recently said he no longer considers himself a Republican.More >>
A 23-year-old woman survived a 250-foot car plunge off a cliff and a week stranded on a remote California beach after she swerved to avoid a small animal while driving to her sister's house.More >>
