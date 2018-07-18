Big 12 Preview: Post Mayfield, can Oklahoma be derailed? - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Big 12 Preview: Post Mayfield, can Oklahoma be derailed?

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

Oklahoma is the favorite again in the Big 12 even with Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield now in the NFL.

Who will be the Sooners' biggest challengers in their run for a fourth straight conference championship and third College Football Playoff appearance in the last four seasons? Max Olson of The Athletic tells AP college football writer Ralph Russo that West Virginia is most likely to knock off Oklahoma - though the margin between the top and middle of the Big 12 is thin.

In the first of a series of conference previews on the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Russo and Olson size up the Big 12. Which team is most likely to overachieve? Underachieve? Will Texas (finally) take that big step forward under Tom Herman?

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • MGM sues Vegas shooting victims in push to avoid liability

    MGM sues Vegas shooting victims in push to avoid liability

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-07-17 18:31:22 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:18 AM EDT2018-07-18 07:18:02 GMT
    MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las...More >>
    MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.More >>

  • Immigrant children describe treatment in detention centers

    Immigrant children describe treatment in detention centers

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-07-17 21:02:51 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-07-18 07:16:04 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference in Houston, where the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day th...(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference in Houston, where the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day th...
    Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.More >>
    Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.More >>

  • California woman describes finding cliff plunge survivor

    California woman describes finding cliff plunge survivor

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 2:42 AM EDT2018-07-17 06:42:05 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-07-18 07:14:13 GMT
    (Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff's Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. A...(Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff's Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. A...

    A 23-year-old woman survived a 250-foot car plunge off a cliff and a week stranded on a remote California beach after she swerved to avoid a small animal while driving to her sister's house.

    More >>

    A 23-year-old woman survived a 250-foot car plunge off a cliff and a week stranded on a remote California beach after she swerved to avoid a small animal while driving to her sister's house.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly