Brewers All-Star Hader takes responsibility for tweets - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader (71) throws during the eighth inning at the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader (71) throws during the eighth inning at the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader took responsibility for racist and homophobic tweets that resurfaced while he was pitching in the All-Star Game.

Some of the tweets that surfaced before Hader locked his account were from 2011 and 2012, though at least one was from 2016 about the shooting of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin.

The 24-year-old said Tuesday night after the All-Star Game that he was immature at age 17 when several of the tweets were posted. He says the tweets do not reflect the person he is today.

Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, speaking outside the NL clubhouse, said he had spoken to Hader. He said Major League Baseball would not have any comment before Wednesday.

Hader, who gave up a three-run homer to Seattle's Jean Segura during Tuesday's game, said he did not "vividly" remember the tweets. He was alerted to the resurfaced tweets when he left the game.

