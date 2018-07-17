Birmingham City Schools changes uniform policy, effective immedi - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham City Schools changes uniform policy, effective immediately

By Krystal Swann, Assignment Desk
Connect
School uniforms. (Source: WBRC video) School uniforms. (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Birmingham City School board has amended their uniform policy for the upcoming school year. Students will now have the option to adhere to a school dress code or wear a school uniform.

According to the board's Policy Committee, teachers and administrators are spending valuable time making sure students are adhering to the uniform policy. In an effort to maximize instructional time for students across the district, students can choose what to wear starting this August. 

The decision was made at Tuesday night’s school board meeting after both the AFT and BEA, and BESP waived the “Meet and Confer” requirement to expedite approval of the policy. 

The board did take into consideration that parents can take advantage of the Tax-Free Weekend starting this Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22. 

The 2018 school year for Birmingham city schools begins on August 6. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Birmingham City Schools changes uniform policy, effective immediately

    Birmingham City Schools changes uniform policy, effective immediately

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-07-18 03:49:41 GMT
    School uniforms. (Source: WBRC video)School uniforms. (Source: WBRC video)
    The Birmingham City School board has amended their uniform policy for the upcoming school year. Students will now have the option to adhere to a school dress code or wear a school uniform. According to the board's Policy Committee, teachers and administrators are spending valuable time making sure students are adhering to the uniform policy. In an effort to maximize instructional time for students across the district, students can choose what to wear starting this August.  The ...More >>
    The Birmingham City School board has amended their uniform policy for the upcoming school year. Students will now have the option to adhere to a school dress code or wear a school uniform. According to the board's Policy Committee, teachers and administrators are spending valuable time making sure students are adhering to the uniform policy. In an effort to maximize instructional time for students across the district, students can choose what to wear starting this August.  The ...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Chance for showers, storms overnight; Less muggy for some Thursday

    FIRST ALERT: Chance for showers, storms overnight; Less muggy for some Thursday

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:37 PM EDT2018-07-18 03:37:09 GMT

    We continue to track some heavy rain makers this evening with scattered storms and showers primarily impacting western and eastern areas. A boundary will be dropping into our area and this could lead to storm or shower development later this evening and overnight.

    More >>

    We continue to track some heavy rain makers this evening with scattered storms and showers primarily impacting western and eastern areas. A boundary will be dropping into our area and this could lead to storm or shower development later this evening and overnight.

    More >>

  • Will reunion picnic still be held on old Ensley HS grounds after fire?

    Will reunion picnic still be held on old Ensley HS grounds after fire?

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-07-18 03:22:51 GMT
    Ensley alum looks at the fire damage. (Source: WBRC video)Ensley alum looks at the fire damage. (Source: WBRC video)

    The alumni association has held a picnic reunion every year for the past 11 years. It’s normally held at Ensley Park, and around 300-400 alumni turn out. This year that picnic was set to be held here at the old school. 

    More >>

    The alumni association has held a picnic reunion every year for the past 11 years. It’s normally held at Ensley Park, and around 300-400 alumni turn out. This year that picnic was set to be held here at the old school. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly