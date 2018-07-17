Birmingham City Schools changes uniform policy, effective immediately

The Birmingham City School board has amended their uniform policy for the upcoming school year. Students will now have the option to adhere to a school dress code or wear a school uniform.

According to the board's Policy Committee, teachers and administrators are spending valuable time making sure students are adhering to the uniform policy. In an effort to maximize instructional time for students across the district, students can choose what to wear starting this August.

The decision was made at Tuesday night’s school board meeting after both the AFT and BEA, and BESP waived the “Meet and Confer” requirement to expedite approval of the policy.

The board did take into consideration that parents can take advantage of the Tax-Free Weekend starting this Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22.

The 2018 school year for Birmingham city schools begins on August 6.

