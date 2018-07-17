Will reunion picnic still be held on old Ensley HS grounds after fire?

Demetrius Carr’s phone started ringing at 5:30 Tuesday morning.

“Heartbreaking, it’s heartbreaking. I’ve seen people crying today because it’s devastating,” says Carr.

Reaction to seeing his alma mater, Ensley High School, go up in flames. He walked those halls until he graduated in 1983.

But now, a place that once filled young minds with knowledge is now cavernous and a shell of what it once was, destroyed by a fire that began in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning.

The alumni association has held a picnic reunion every year for the past 11 years. It’s normally held at Ensley Park, and around 300-400 alumni turn out. This year that picnic was set to be held here at the old school.

“We just thought we’d generate a little bit more energy and enthusiasm by coming back home. Everybody loves this place. We miss this place,” says Carr.

But now they’re not sure what they’ll do for their September 8th event, which also raises scholarship money for deserving graduates. Despite the fire, they hope to somehow still hold the event on the grounds because this building is more to them than just a building.

“It transcends race, it transcends religion, you just meet good people from the time that you’re here and it just stays with you,” says Carr.

The association was in the process of looking for volunteers to cut the grass and beautify the area ahead of the event and they had just paid the school board $200 for insurance for the event. It will be the board who will decide if the group will be able to hold their event on the grounds.

