SECMD18: What's in store for Day 3

Day three of SEC Media Day promises to be the biggest spectacle so far over in Atlanta. That’s because University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban steps in front of the microphone and into the spotlight. The big topic will almost certain surround the quarterback race on the Capstone between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Now don’t expect some major announcement from Coach Saban indicating who the starter will be, in fact, he will deflect most questions and answer in a non-committal way. The fun may actually begin, when Coach tires of the same question 100 different ways, and he may just go off, just to make a point! Oh and BTW, Bama is the defending National Champions, which the company answer is “that was last year, it has no bearing on this upcoming season.”

Joining the Tide in front of the media on Wednesday will be Missouri, Mississippi State and Tennessee. For those keeping count, that is two SEC western division teams and two SEC eastern division teams represented. Here’s a sneak peek into Wednesday.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Who’s attending: Head coach Nick Saban, RB Damien Harris, LB Anfernee Jennings and OL Ross Pierschbacher

Why Bama Fans Are Optimistic: Tide fans expect another national championship! It’s been that way since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa and he’s delivered with five during his tenure. He is the college game’s top coach, he recruits the most talented players and his staff coaches up those same players to make them better. Bama is the safe bet to pick to win the SEC Championship in 2018, though that did not happen in 2017 and yet the Tide won a national title. Can you say R-E-S-P-E-C-T?

Related: The best media rants during Nick Saban's time at Alabama

Why Bama Fans Are Concerned: Will the quarterback battle divide the team? Also two new coordinators, on offense it is Mike Locksley and on defense it is Tosh Lupoi, both can coach but it’s different being one of the top dogs at a place with such lofty expectations.

Tide Schedule: It is a very favorable schedule for the Crimson Tide despite playing in the SEC West. Bama opens with Louisville in Orlando, which does not have Lamar Jackson anymore at QB, that is the biggest non-conference opponent. Bama away conference opponents are Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee and LSU. Even I’m not scared. The Tide play Texas A&M, Missouri, Mississippi State and Auburn at home in Bryant-Denny Stadium. 12 and oh is not guaranteed, but we may be talking with Joe Namath soon.

The Skinny: Bama is the team to beat, AGAIN!

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Who’s Attending: Head coach Joe Moorhead, QB Nick Fitzgerald, DE Gerri Green, DB Mark McLaurin

Why MSU Fans are Optimistic: The Bulldogs have a lot of talent in Starkville, four returning starters on the offensive line, to go along with dual-threat QB Fitzgerald and weapons in the backfield and at wide receiver. Plus, MSU defense has a ton of familiar faces back from last season’s unit that finished in the top five in the league in sacks, tackles for losses and turnovers created.

Why are Bulldogs Fans Concerned: It’s always an uphill battle in the SEC West for most teams, Mississippi State is no different and the Bulldogs have a new head coach. Joe Moorhead comes from Penn State, and while he has a creative offensive mind, not knowing the SEC as well as others will provide an obstacle.

Bulldogs Schedule: It is a tough one! MSU plays Kansas State in a non-conference game add that with the usual SEC schedule and you catch my drift. Oh and Bama and LSU are away, the game in Baton rouge will be pivotal. Florida, Arkansas, Auburn and Texas A&M are all in Starkville, it will be difficult to sweep those four games. Good Luck!

The Skinny: I may like Nick Fitzgerald at quarterback, he must remain healthy for State to have any chance to contend in the West.

Tennessee Volunteers

Who’s Attending: Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt, DL Kyle Phillips, WR Marquez Callaway Jr., TE Eli Wolf

Why Vols Fans Are Optimistic: Can it get any worse? Or there is this, UT ranked in a top 20 signing class, along with three graduate transfers, which included Qb Keller Chryst. Also the Vols new head coach has coached two defenses which won national championships, Florida State in 2013 and Alabama last season.

Why are Volunteers Fans Concerned: The obvious being that Jeremy Pruitt has never been a head coach before. Yes, he has worked under some good head coach Mark Richt, Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban, but will that translate over to Knoxville and the Vols? Tennessee has not had a first-time head coach since Phillip Fulmer. He did win a national title.

Vols Schedule: Starts with West Virginia and includes Georgia, Alabama and at Auburn. The critical games will be Florida at home and a trip to Columbia to take on South Carolina. I’m looking at six maybe seven wins, which isn’t bad gets the Vols to a bowl game.

The Skinny: A return to the glory days will not happen in 2018, but if the players can buy into what Coach Pruitt has learned from his previous bosses then the Vols can indeed take a step in a positive direction.

Missouri Tigers

Who’s Attending: Head Coach Barry Odom, QB Drew Lock, DL Terry Beckner Jr., LB Terez Hall

Why Mizzou Fans Are Optimistic: To be honest I may need some help with this, lol. Well there’s this, quarterback Drew Lock returns for his senior season. He is a very accurate passer and decided not to leave early to the NFL. Also, the Tigers return a few playmakers on offense. D-Lineman Terry Beckner Jr. returns and he is a handful.

Why are Mizzou Fans Concerned: New OC Derek Dooley has never been an offensive coordinator and he will be taking care of the play-calling. Yes that Derek Dooley who was the head coach at Tennessee. Another slow start could be disastrous for the Tigers. Which means this program needs a fast start.

Mizzou Schedule: Games four through six, Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama is just brutal. The last half of the schedule includes Sec opponents with first-year head coaches, so that may help, but one of those is Florida and Dan Mullen, which will not be easy. Last season Missouri started off 1-5 before winning six straight, might need that again.

The Skinny: This may be a make or break season for Barry Odom as the Missouri head coach. Eight wins will help, six might cost him his job. We shall see!

That’s a look into the crystal ball for Wednesday over in Atlanta with Wednesday’s line-up at Sec Media Days. Follow the WBRC News app and WBRC FOX6 Sports folks on Facebook, Twitter and of course on TV.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.