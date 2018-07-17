FIRST ALERT: Chance for showers, storms overnight; Less muggy fo - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

FIRST ALERT: Chance for showers, storms overnight; Less muggy for some Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

We continue to track some heavy rain makers this evening with scattered storms and showers primarily impacting western and eastern areas. A boundary will be dropping into our area and this could lead to storm or shower development later this evening and overnight. So we will continue to mention the chance for rain and storms overnight. Meanwhile, it is going to remain quite muggy and steamy, with temperatures in the 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: The deeper moisture will shift further south on Wednesday and while a storm or shower can’t be ruled out for any location in our area, the most concentrated coverage will be over areas south of the I-22 corridor.

Tomorrow night we will notice a more pleasant feel to the air in locations to the north. We may need to increase our rain chances for Thursday based on newer data. Forecast model guidance is suggesting the storm coverage could increase again by Thursday evening. The trend of more numerous storms and showers will continue into the weekend.

The good news, however, is that long-range data is advertising a stronger surge of dry air that could provide some relief from the muggy air by early next week. I will have some new maps to show you regarding the weekend in my forecast after the Baseball Game tonight. 

