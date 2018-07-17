Driver expected to be OK after tree crushes truck in Gardendale

According to Gardendale Police Chief Mike Walker, a public works truck from the city and a flatbed truck were passing each other on Tuesday afternoon when a tree fell on both trucks.

We're told the cab of the flatbed truck was crushed and the truck continued into a culvert nearby where it caught fire.

The public works employees reportedly used a water hose from a nearby home to fight the fire while firefighters arrived and worked to remove the driver of the truck from the burning vehicle.

Chief Walker says the truck driver was injured, but he expects that driver will recover.

The public works truck received minor damage and the employees inside were not seriously hurt.

