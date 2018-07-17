Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office hosts community day

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office hosted a community fun day in Holt Tuesday afternoon.

Kids got a chance to enjoy free food, inflatables, and games at Roshelle Park.

Sheriff Ron Abernathy said letting children know law enforcement officers are here to help and that they can talk to them is so important.

Deputies mingled with kids in the neighborhood interested in learning more about what they do.

"If we can form that relationship when they are young then they can feel comfortable about coming to us to help us and also for us to help them. That's why it's so imperative that we do things like this. It needs to be in a positive setting. It shouldn't always be in a negative setting," said Ron Abernathy Tuscaloosa County Sheriff.

The sheriff's office hosted another family fun day earlier this month at Branscomb apartments and they plan to host many more.

