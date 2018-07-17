Destiny's Child singer Williams seeks mental health help - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Destiny's Child singer Williams seeks mental health help

(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - This Feb. 17, 2012 file photo shows singer-actress Michelle Williams at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. Destiny's Child singer Williams says she's seeking help for the depression she has struggled with f... (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - This Feb. 17, 2012 file photo shows singer-actress Michelle Williams at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. Destiny's Child singer Williams says she's seeking help for the depression she has struggled with f...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams says she's seeking help for the depression she has struggled with for years.

Williams said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she has "sought help from a great team of health care professionals."

She gave no specifics on her treatment, and a message left with her manager seeking details was not immediately returned.

Williams' post says that for years she has dedicated herself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to seek help. She says she recently decided to listen to the advice she has given, and wants to lead by example in seeking treatment.

The 37-year-old Williams was a core member of Destiny's Child, the trio with Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland that sat atop the R&B world from 1997 to 2006.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ohio begins preparations to execute killer of man met in bar

    Ohio begins preparations to execute killer of man met in bar

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-07-17 04:09:25 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-07-18 01:32:40 GMT
    (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...
    Ohio is beginning preparations to execute a condemned killer for a three-decades-old fatal stabbing.More >>
    Ohio is beginning preparations to execute a condemned killer for a three-decades-old fatal stabbing.More >>

  • Immigrant children describe hunger and cold in detention

    Immigrant children describe hunger and cold in detention

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-07-17 21:02:51 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-07-18 01:32:37 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference in Houston, where the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day th...(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference in Houston, where the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day th...
    Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.More >>
    Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.More >>

  • Man suspected in California serial rapes drove for Lyft

    Man suspected in California serial rapes drove for Lyft

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-07-17 20:10:29 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-07-18 01:32:31 GMT
    Federal immigration authorities say a suspected serial rapist who is charged with posing as a Northern California ride-sharing driver to prey on his victims was living in the country illegally.More >>
    Federal immigration authorities say a suspected serial rapist who is charged with posing as a Northern California ride-sharing driver to prey on his victims was living in the country illegally.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly