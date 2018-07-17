San Francisco bans tour buses from 'Full House' residence - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

San Francisco bans tour buses from 'Full House' residence

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Tour buses will no longer be swinging by a San Francisco house made famous in the popular 1990s sitcom "Full House."

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted Tuesday to ban commercial vehicles from Broderick Street after neighbors complained. Vehicles that seat nine or more people will no longer be allowed on the block.

Spokesman Paul Rose says neighbors complained about double parking and congestion outside the Victorian home, causing traffic hazards.

The exterior of the Broderick Street house was used as the family's residence in the original show and in a Netflix reboot in 2016.

The producer who created the show bought the home for more than $4 million in 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

