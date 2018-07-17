Birmingham City Schools receive full accreditation

Exciting news for the Birmingham City Schools System: for the first time, BCS has been accredited system-wide.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.



The school system has been working to become fully accredited since 2012.

AdvancED put the system on probation in 2013 citing micromanagement and dysfunction among the school board.

Those are issues Dr. Herring said she does not see in the system’s future.



”What we focus on is our ability to be able to work on behalf of children. Even when we don’t agree, we come to a place of understanding and make decisions around what’s best for children,” she said.

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey was also there for the announcement. He said the Birmingham City School system serves as a good example to others in similar positions.



“It shows a way for other systems that are struggling from time to time to say, ‘Hey, we all pulled together, sometimes we have to make hard decisions, as the Birmingham board had to do. But if all pull together we can move forward,’” said Dr. Mackey.

The school system was required to comply with specified actions which included building the system’s cash reserve, ensuring an effective board governance structure, and increasing student achieving.

The accreditation will last five years.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.