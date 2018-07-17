Shelby Co. business will soon have largest solar array in the state

Powered by the sun: A Shelby County business will soon have the largest solar panel system in the state.

Summer Classics' 500,000 square foot building in Pelham will soon be powered by the sun. Bew White is the CEO of Summer Classics and he says the idea came to him about 3 months ago.

"Our electric bill here is humongous. I was wondering if we could lower it, so I asked them to come out and to give us a quote," White says.

Joe Bennett, the President of Eagle Solar and Light, says switching to solar will save the company a lot of money. "The internal rate of return we can see numbers above 25 maybe even 30% with a payback it was like three years," Bennett states.

"So an electric bill is over $12,000 a month so it's going to get down 10,000 a month the cost is 800,000 for the system so it pays for itself in less than 10 years," White explains.

So after two weeks of installation this week, Summer Classics will flip the switch to their new solar panel system. On average, this system could power 89 homes and then over the term - roughly about 1,300 homes.

So can it work for homeowners? For an average home, it would cost about $18,000 to install which would take longer than ten years to pay off with your savings.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.