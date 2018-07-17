FIRST ALERT: Tracking storms nearing areas north of Highway 278 this afternoon

A hot and muggy afternoon and most of the storm clusters have remained north of the WBRC First Alert viewing area, but that will change from north to south later this afternoon and evening.

A First Alert to those living along the Highway 278 corridor because your chance for rain and storms increases by 4 p.m. It may take until after 8 p.m. to reach I-20. A strong storm or two is possible, especially early on. Threats include gusty winds, heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and cloud to ground lightning.

Tuesday night, there will be an ongoing chance for showers and storms especially south of I-20 that fades away by Wednesday morning. Temperatures fall into the lower to middle 70s.

Most of Wednesday will be rain free and temperatures will feel a little bit more comfortable in the morning hours northeast. We will once again see highs in the lower 90s.

Data now shows a complex of rain and storms on Wednesday late afternoon into Thursday moving in from the northwest so I beefed up chances during that time frame. It looks skewed southwest and areas northeast will once again feel not as sticky in the morning hours.

The hot and humid air returns in full force on Friday and lingers until Saturday. We could see our hottest temperatures of the year on Friday. Rain chances spike on Friday afternoon and especially on Saturday.

Sunday through early next week looks drier and a little less humid.

