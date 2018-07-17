By Andy Boxall



The smartwatch phenomenon began in earnest during 2015, but now it’s in full swing. The latest-and-greatest smartwatches are a big improvement over their unsightly first and second generation counterparts. Now we have a number of attractive options from tech companies and fashion brands alike. These are our top picks for the best smartwatches.

There is a smartwatch on this list for everyone, whether you’re a man, woman, or child. We’ve also included a variety of smartwatch operating systems on this list, so you can find the watch that works best with your phone.

Our pick

Apple Watch Series 3

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: It’s the best smartwatch.

Who’s it for:Anyone with an iPhone who wants a smartwatch.

How much will it cost:$330+

Why we picked the Apple Watch Series 3

Like the Apple Watch Series 2 and the Series 1, the new Apple Watch Series 3 is superbly made, very simple to use, and utilizes a comprehensive list of health and fitness-tracking features. Plus, it can also run apps, play music via Bluetooth, and looks smart. It comes in two sizes, 38mm and 42mm, so it looks sensible on most wrists. What makes the new model stand out? The Series 3 is very close to being a smartwatch you can use in lieu of your phone.

This is due to the inclusion of a 4G LTE radio, which provides a data and cellular connection, so you can make calls, receive and send messages, and carry out a host of tasks you’d previously only been able to do on your phone. We say it’s only close, however, because third-party app support isn’t as comprehensive as it needs to be in order for you to completely go without your phone. Nonetheless, we suspect this will be an issue cured in the near future by app developers.

A faster dual-core processor boosts the performance of the Apple Watch Series 3 over previous versions, too, ensuring the recently-released WatchOS 4 runs smoothly. There are various body styles from which to choose, but all come with water resistance down to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming — it even has GPS for tracking your runs. The Watch can monitor your heart rate throughout the day, and can even warn of unexpected changes, potentially catching health problems early on. Ignoring the notification and app features, the Apple Watch is a health and lifestyle tracker like no other.

The aluminum Series 3 is the one to buy, even though Apple still sells the Series 1 and Series 2. There might be a temptation to buy the expensive stainless-steel or ceramic models — or one of the special editions made by Nike or Hermes — but with the wealth of aftermarket straps out there, it’s easy to personalize the watch later on, for a much smaller investment. They all work in an identical manner, after all.

However, do think sensibly about whether you need the aforementioned cellular function. The Series 3 with GPS starts at $330, whereas the model with GPS and Cellular starts at $400. Plus, to use a connection on your Watch, you’ll have to add around $10 or so to your monthly phone plan, making ownership more expensive. The GPS model is otherwise almost identical, though it sports 8GB of internal memory rather than 16GB.

Whichever you choose, be happy in the knowledge you’re not only wearing the world’s best-selling watch, but also the best smartwatch currently available.

Read our full Apple Watch Series 3 review

The best smartwatch for Android

Samsung Gear Sport

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this? It’s the best smartwatch if you own an Android phone

Who is it for? Anyone who values a great user interface on a slick smartwatch

How much will it cost? $300

Why we picked the Samsung Gear Sport

This will be a bit confusing, thanks to the various operating systems for smartwatches now available. The Samsung Gear Sport is the best smartwatch you can buy if you own an Android phone, regardless of whether it’s made by Samsung, LG, HTC, Huawei, or any other brand. It’s not the best Wear OS smartwatch, because it doesn’t run Wear OS. It uses Samsung’s own Tizen software, and here’s a little-shared piece of information Tizen’s better than Google’s Wear OS.

Why? It’s mainly because of the way you interact with it using the Samsung Gear Sport, and other recent Samsung smartwatches. The Gear Sport has a rotating bezel which helps you zip through the menus quickly and simply, rather than prodding and swiping on a tiny touchscreen for every interaction. The bezel rotates with a satisfying click, and minimizing screen touches helps keep the 1.2-inch AMOLED screen clear of too many fingerprints. That’s always a bonus.

The watch itself is stylish but leans more towards a sporty style than the Gear S3 or a smartwatch like the Apple Watch. The choice of black or blue strap as standard helps match your style, but the straps are easily swapped out for aftermarket versions if needed. The 42mm body is slim and lightweight, plus it’s properly water resistant to a depth of 50 meters, making it suitable for wearing all the time, even when swimming.

There are plenty of fitness features to ensure the Gear Sport lives up to its name, including a heart rate sensor, automatic workout recognition, fitness tracking, onboard GPS, and a range of fitness apps available through Samsung’s app store. It has 4GB of internal storage space for music, supports Spotify music playlists, and can connect to Bluetooth headphones so you can workout without your phone.

You can use the Gear Sport with almost any Android phone with the Samsung Gear app, and also with iOS, although it’s missing several features and we still recommend the Apple Watch to iPhone owners. The Gear Sport costs $300.

Read our Samsung Gear Sport review

The best Wear OS smartwatch

Huawei Watch 2

Why should you buy this: It’s good-looking, gender neutral, and has solid specs.

Who’s it for:Anyone who wants a classy, round smartwatch that’ll work on iOS or Android.

How much will it cost:$300+

Why we picked the Huawei Watch 2

The Huawei Watch 2, the follow-up to the stellar Huawei Watch, was worth the wait. This time around, it’s available in twostyles: The Sport and Classic. The Sport costs $300, while the Classic model costs $370, but there is no LTE in the U.S. variant of the Sport (you can find these watches for under $300 on Amazon).

The Sport is available in black, titanium grey, or concrete grey, and it’s one of the best-looking Wear OS devices available. It’s technically impressive too, with the 390 x 390 pixel, 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, which surpasses most other Wear OS watch displays in terms of sharpness.

Wear OS (Google rebranded Android Wear as Wear OS in 2018) runs smoothly on the watch, and even though it’s not our favorite smartwatch OS, it’s better than the early versions of Android Wear.It’ll also work with both iOS and Android devices, though iOS functions are limited. If you have an iPhone, we still recommend the Apple Watch ahead of Huawei’s Watch 2. However, for Android users, it doesn’t get better than this.

For those who like to work out, there’s a heart rate monitor for fitness tracking, and the Google Fit or Huawei Workout app will keep tabs on your exercise sessions. GPS will save your jogging and cycling routes to your smartphone. You can also pair Bluetooth earbuds to the watch to listen to music without a phone.

The Huawei Watch 2isn’t meant for swimming, but like the Apple Watch Series 2 and 3, it is IP68 water resistant and can handle 30 minutes in 1.5 meters of water. If you thought the Huawei Watch was large, you may be surprised to hear that the Huawei Watch 2 is even bigger. The 45mm circular body is just barely compact enough to fit on male and female wrists, but it’s definitely skewed towards men with bigger bones. However, the design is sleek enough to appeal to everyone.

The Huawei Watch 2 lasts 1-2 days on a charge depending on how much you use it, and it has a magnetic charger that’s easy to use. Its best feature, however, is how you can turn off Wear OS and have a generic watch face on for up 25 days — helpful when you’re traveling and you’ve forgotten your charger.

It’s cheaper than most Wear OS flagship devices at $300 for the Sport model.

Read our full Huawei Watch 2 review

The best smartwatch for fitness addicts

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music

Why should you buy this:It has a genuine smartwatch looks and functionality, with all the right fitness features.

Who’s it for: iPhone or Android users who want smartwatch looks with tons of fitness-specific features

How much will it cost: $450

Why we picked the Garmin Forerunner 645

Fitness bands will track all your exercise and a whole lot more, but the design is often best for the gym and not everyday wear. If you want smartwatch looks without sacrificing the right fitness tracking features, the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is the watch for you. It looks like a watch, not a fitness band, yet still has all the necessary sensors and hardware to keep up with an active lifestyle.

The one thing it doesn’t have is a touchscreen. This is more like a hybrid smartwatch and is controlled with the five buttons on the case. On the back is a heart rate sensor, and inside is GPS for tracking runs without the need to carry your phone. Even with the GPS active, the battery will still last for five days — a neat benefit of not having a power-sucking touchscreen. Runners will love the watch due to sensors being able to measure stride length, cadence, balance, and even ground contact time.

That is before we get to features including a compass, thermometer, onboard music storage for offline play, water resistance for use in the pool, and Garmin’s extensive fitness tracking software platform. It is quite expensive, but it’s hard to find a feature sports and fitness addicts will want that it doesn’t have. Plus, even when you’re not working out or running, the Forerunner 645’s looks will blend in with most outfits. You can check out our guide to the best fitness trackers for more.

Read our full Garmin Forerunnner 645 Music review

The best smartwatch by a fashion brand

Movado Connect

Why should you buy this: It’s a classic, elegant Movado watch with a stylish, modern design aesthetic.

Who’s it for:Men or women seeking a bold, minimalist look.

How much will it cost:$595+

Why we picked the Movado Connect

If you’re a fan of the bezel-less trend in smartphones, then perhaps you’ll appreciate this edge-to-edge glass design from Movado. The Movado Connect is a Wear OS smartwatch with a stunning, bold design that eschews tradition in favor of a futuristic look. There are a few different design and strap options to choose from, but we think black and gold looks best. Movado has also designed more than 100 different dial variations, so you can find the precise look you want for the always-on display.

The refreshing minimalism carries over with a single button to control the watch and a vanilla Wear OS experience. That gives you access to hundreds of apps and you can use Google Assistant from your wrist. Naturally, it can serve up notifications as well. It does have a gyroscope and accelerometer, so it can track your steps, but there’s no heart rate sensor and it’s water-resistant, not waterproof. There is support for Google Pay via NFC, but that’s the extent of the feature list. You can expect up to 20 hours from a single charge, so you’ll likely want to charge it every night.

Although it’s quite a chunky smartwatch, the Movado Connect design is sleek and elegant enough for it to work on different wrists and it’s intended to be unisex. This is definitely a statement smartwatch that’s going to draw admiring glances.

Read our full Movado Connect review

The best Wear OS smartwatch for women

Kate Spade Scallop

Why should you buy this: It’s the best-looking smartwatch if you have smaller wrists.

Who’s it for:Anyone who wants a smaller smartwatch.

How much will it cost:$295

Why we picked the Kate Spade Scallop

Gradually, the tech world is beginning to understand women don’t always want to wear a big, masculine smartwatch, and is therefore making more of them suitable for smaller wrists. Our current pick of this growing range comes from Kate Spade, a brand that understands what makes a desirable tech product for women.

We’ve chosen the Kate Spade Scallop not only because of this but also for its realistic price of $295. The smartwatch has been engineered using the latest technology, so the profile is neat and slim, and therefore less intrusive than older smartwatches. The screen measures 1.2-inches and is encased in a body that is only 9mm thick and 42mm wide. There are several different strap options and variations on the gold body color available.

The Scallop stands out due to several cool software features, with a favorite being a way to customize the watch face according to the colors of your outfit. If you don’t want to do that, the animated faces all take on familiar Kate Spade design elements, and are fun to use. The watch has Google’s Wear OS operating system, so connects to Android and iOS devices, but it doesn’t havea heart rate sensor, GPS, or NFC for Android Pay. If you want these features, you may have to look at the Huawei Watch 2.

Read our full Kate Spade Scallop review

The best smartwatch from a Swiss watchmaker

Tag Heuer Connected Modular 41

Why should you buy this: You want a watch that’s made by a company that understands watches and is keeping up with technology.

Who is it for: Watch fans who don’t mind spending more on a smartwatch

How much will it cost: $1,200+

Why we picked the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 41:

The majority of the smartwatches we have featured are made by technology brands, outside of those offered by the Fossil Group; but Swiss watchmakers are beginning to take notice of smartwatches, and come up with their own interpretations. While we’re very excited for the Alpina AlpinerX, and other hybrid watches like the Mondaine Helvetica Smart, it’s Tag Heuer that is our pick of the Swiss brands embracing the world of touchscreen watches.

We recommend the Connected Modular 41, which is smaller than the Connected Modular 45 and competition like the Montblanc Summit, and therefore fits on more wrists, more comfortably. Tag Heuer worked closely with Intel to get the tech side of the watch just right, and it shows, as it operates very smoothly compared to other Wear OS smartwatches.

It’s especially desirable due to the amount of customization available, from different straps and case colors, to replacing the body entirely for a mechanical Tag Heuer Carrera body. This gives the watch a longer life than those without such an option. However, all this comes at a price, and the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 41 starts at $1,200, making it very expensive for a smartwatch, but surprisingly reasonable for a Tag Heuer.

Read our full Tag Heuer Connected Modular 41 review

The best hybrid smartwatch

Fossil Q Commuter

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: It’s a classic Fossil watch made with high-quality materials.

Who’s it for: Men who like traditionally styled watches, but want to try out a smartwatch.

How much will it cost:$155+

Why we picked the Fossil Q Commuter

The Q Commuter will appeal with its minimalist styleand no-nonsense approach to connected watches. This is a hybrid smartwatch, so it doesn’t have a touchscreen, but still counts your steps, measures the distance traveled, and estimates calorie burn for the day. It vibrates when a notification comes through on your phone and when you reach your daily step goal, plus it can also track your sleep quality, assuming you wear it in bed.

Through the app, you can configure what notifications you want to receive on your wrist, and the minute and hour hands will point to a number on the clock indicating the app or contact. It can alert you to calls, texts, emails, and a host of incoming messages from popular social media apps, but you’ll want to cherry pick to avoid it all becoming pervasive.

There are certain functions you can set to the three buttons on the watch. Our favorite is the Q Commuter’s highlight feature, where you can press a button to see your estimated time of arrival at a preset destination — like your work. You can also choose from other functions like using the button to pause or play music, finding the time in another city, and more.

There are eight different versions of the Q Commuter available, giving you considerable choice, plus it’s easy to swap out the straps for 22mm alternatives. Matching the Q Commuter to your outfit should be simple. Because the watch doesn’t have a touchscreen, battery life is great, and it’s powered by an easily swapped out coin cell. It should keep going for up to a year.

We like the reasonable price too, which is half of the cheapest Gear Sport or Apple Watch Series 3. Hybrid smartwatches offer all the looks of a traditional watch, plus a useful amount of connected technology, keeping everyone happy in the process. If the Q Commuter’s restrained looks aren’t for you, Fossil and many other watch brands also produce hybrids, so it’s easy to find the right one for you.

Read our full Fossil Q Commuter review

How we test

We test smartwatches just like we test smartphones. We use them every day and test out all the marquee features. We strap them to our wrists (no matter how silly they look), and walk around town with them, making calls and exercising to test out the workout features. We pair them with different phones and test the experience when the watch is connected to phones different OSes. We dunk water-resistant smartwatches in water and take outdoorsy watches on hikes. We download tons of apps and discard the lame ones to determine how strong the app ecosystem really is, and we go to cafes that accept mobile payments and buy lattes with our wrists.

Basically, we get lots of weird looks, but it’s worth it.

Which smartwatch OS is best?

Each smartwatch operating system is different. Apple’s Watch OS 3.0 and Samsung’s special round Tizen OS for the Gear S line of watches are the two best smartwatch OSes in terms of design, features, and ease of use. Google rebranded Android Wear as Wear OS, but has not addressed the issues we have with the software, and although it’s useable, it’s not as user-friendly as WatchOS or Tizen.

Apple’s WatchOS is dead simple and so is Samsung’s Tizen. Both offer fully-featured fitness tracking that’s easy to access and intuitive interfaces. On the Gear S watches, you just twist the bezel in a circle to navigate through quick launch apps, your full library of apps, and settings. Each app is made to suit the circular OS, so navigation is easy to figure out. You always have a back button if you get lost, too. The addition of Samsung Pay also takes Samsung’s watches to a new level with mobile payments.

The same could be said of Apple’s WatchOS. It’s attractive, apps are easy to find with a press of the digital crown, and you have access to quick launch apps in the Dock with the press of a button. Apple Pay works on WatchOS, too. WatchOS 3 is even simpler than Samsung’s interface now that Apple has cut down on a few pointless menus and boosted the companion app. Google’s Wear OS should be great, but it’s not, and Google has not updated it with the same regularity as Apple does with WatchOS. It works with Android and iOS devices, supports Google Pay, and is controlled with swipes and taps; but often menus are slow and lists are long which can lead to frustrations.

In terms of app support, Apple’s OS has the best and most plentiful apps that we use on a regular basis. Wear OS has a decent number of apps from the Google Play Store, and Samsung’s app store is a distant third. There are not a lot of useful apps on Tizen.

Should you buy a smartwatch?

So you think you want a smartwatch? Are you sure?After all, unlike a smartphone, no-one really needs a smartwatch. However, because manufacturers are finally coming round to the realization a smartwatch needs to look good if we’re to buy one, they’re a lot more tempting than they once were. One-day battery life and a touchscreen on a watch is still hard to swallow for some people, but that’s why hybrid smartwatches were invented.

The Apple Watch Series 3 works without a phone, to a degree, and Wear OS is a considerably better wearable operating system than it once was. The choice of styles, for both men and women, is far greater than it was a year ago. Many big-name fashion brands are adding full touchscreen smartwatches to their ranges, bringing considerable kudos with them. Now is a great time to get into smartwatches. We do recommend waiting until October to see if a new Qualcomm Wear processorcomes out (alongside a rumored Pixel Watch from Google), because it will offer considerably better battery life on future Wear OS watches, and more features.

However, if you’re not ready to commit to a touchscreen smartwatch, but still want to try out some smart features, the huge choice of hybrid watches has got you covered. They often cost half of what you’ll pay for the cheapest Apple Watch, link with any smartphone, and provide traditional watch looks matched with a connected smart experience. At the moment, a hybrid is really all the smartwatch you need.

If you’re tempted, we say go for it.



