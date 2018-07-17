MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn't liable - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn't liable

LAS VEGAS (AP) - MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.

The company argues in lawsuits filed Friday in Nevada and California that it has "no liability of any kind" to survivors or families of slain victims under a federal law enacted after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

A high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured hundreds more last year after he shattered the windows of his Mandalay Bay suite and fired on a concert crowd below.

Attorney Robert Eglet represents victims who have sued MGM and described the company's move as "outrageous."

MGM's lawsuits target victims who have sued the company and voluntarily dismissed their claims or have threatened to sue.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: 2 dead, 1 critical in small Tahoe plane crash

    The Latest: 2 dead, 1 critical in small Tahoe plane crash

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-07-17 19:08:34 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-07-17 19:08:34 GMT
    A second person has died from injuries suffered in a small plane crash near Lake Tahoe.More >>
    A second person has died from injuries suffered in a small plane crash near Lake Tahoe.More >>

  • Suspect in Massachusetts officer death held without bail

    Suspect in Massachusetts officer death held without bail

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-07-17 13:42:54 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-07-17 19:08:32 GMT
    (Christopher Evans/The Boston Herald via AP). Members of the Chesna family, from left, Michael's brother Eric, his mother Maryann and father Chuckie, support each other during a vigil for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and an innocent bys...(Christopher Evans/The Boston Herald via AP). Members of the Chesna family, from left, Michael's brother Eric, his mother Maryann and father Chuckie, support each other during a vigil for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and an innocent bys...
    The man suspected of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander is heading to court.More >>
    The man suspected of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander is heading to court.More >>

  • With Trump's endorsement, Roby tries to fend off challenge

    With Trump's endorsement, Roby tries to fend off challenge

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-07-17 04:35:12 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-07-17 19:06:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...
    Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.More >>
    Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly