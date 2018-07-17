Netflix orders two series from comics maestro Mark Millar

Annabelle Neilson, who starred on the Bravo reality series Ladies of London from 2014-2015, has died. She was 49 years old

Netflix announced its first two series orders based on the comics of Mark Millar, whose publishing company Millarworld the streaming company purchased last year

On Tuesday, Netflix announced its first two series orders based on the comics of Mark Millar, whose publishing company Millarworld the streaming company purchased last year: Jupiter's Legacy, adapted from Millar's multi-generational superhero epic; and American Jesus, about a 12-year-old boy who realizes he's the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Jupiter's Legacy tells the story of America's first superheroes, who received their power in the '30s and are now revered, and their children, who struggle to live up to their parents' accomplishments. It's based on Millar and Frank Quitely's 2013 comic series. Daredevil's Steven S. DeKnight will serve as showrunner.

American Jesus follows a 12-year-old-boy who can can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk and possibly even raise the dead. Obviously this means he has some responsibilities a 12-year-old boy may not be equipped to handle. The series will contain dialogue in English and Spanish, and brothers Everardo and Leopold Gout will serve as showrunners. It's based on a 2004 comic series by Millar and Peter Gross.

Netflix also announced three movies based on Millar comics: Empress, a sci-fi movie about a queen who escapes her marriage to the worst dictator in the galaxy; Huck, a thriller about a man whose top-secret powers get exposed to the world; and Sharkey The Bounty Hunter, about a blue-collar bounty-hunter tracking criminals across the galaxy in his converted, rocket-powered ice-cream truck.

Netflix bought Millarworld last summer with the intention of developing the prolific Wanted, Kick-Ass and Kingsman creator's properties into movies and shows, and this first announcement is a big one. As has been made clear over and over again, Netflix goes all in.

