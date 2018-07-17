Unless you’ve been living under the Wall for the past year — you know, that 300-mile stretch of fortification that runs along the northern border of the Seven Kingdoms — you’re probably at least somewhat aware ofHBO’s smash fantasy series Game of Thrones. If you aren’t, you probably didn’t get that reference.
Adapted from the brooding, incestuous bloodbath that is George RR Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice series of books, the series is known for shocking new and old fans alike asitintroducesmore and more characters before unceremoniously killing them off. If you don’t have a cable subscription, however, you’re probably wondering about how to watch Game of Thrones online.
Though finding a legal and affordable way to stream the show has been somewhat difficult in the past, the premium cable network has now made watching the series easier than ever before.There’s HBO Now, the network’s stand-alone streaming service, as well as HBO Go, a free streaming option for subscribers to the cable channel. Both give you on-demand access to HBO’s vast library of original television series and exclusive movies. A few different services also offer on-demand access to HBO’s offerings as an add-on subscription. We sincerely doubt these extrameans of watching will prevent the show from retaining its title as one ofthe most pirated showsof all time, but at least it’s now less of a hassle to watch it guilt-free — so long as you have a bit of cash to spare and a high tolerance for the occasional animal beheading.
Content is king, and no one provides content better than the source itself.HBO Go was once the only official method for streamingGame of Thrones in high-definition, prior to the announcement of HBO Now. It’s still a valid one, though, assuming you already have an HBO subscription with your cable provider.The excellent service provides unlimited access to all of HBO’s original programming — including past seasons ofGame of Thronesand behind-the-scenes footage with the cast — along with a wide variety of theatrically released films and television specials currently playing on the premium channel.
As previously mentioned, accessing HBO Go online or through the accompanying app requires you to purchase a premium HBO package. If you already have cable, you can expect an HBO subscription to cost $15 at the very least, with the exact rate fluctuating based on your region and the host of available promotions. HBO Go is free once you opt for a subscription through participating TV providers, and can be accessed usingthe HBO Go website or a slew of different platforms ranging from Apple to Android. For your convenience, we’ve listed the supported devices below, but keep in mind that HBO Go availability is based on your service provider and may not be available for certain platforms within a specifiedarea. Nonetheless, each new episode ofGame of Throneswill be available for viewing within HBO Go immediately upon airing.
|Apple iPad (2nd gen or later, iOS 8+)
|Roku (details here)
|Apple iPhone 4s or later (iOS 8+)
|Xbox 360
|Apple TV (4th gen: tvOS 9+, 2nd/3rd gen: 7.1.2+)
|Xbox One
|Apple iPod Touch (5th gen or later, iOS 8+)
|Android phones (Android 4.1+)
|Apple iPad Mini (1st gen or later, iOS 8+)
|Android tablets (Android 4.1+)
|Amazon Fire TV (1st gen or later)
|Android TV (Android 5.0+)
|Amazon Fire TV Stick (1st gen or later)
|Amazon Fire Tablets
|Samsung Smart TVs (select models)
|Chromecast (details here)
|PlayStation 3
|PlayStation 4
|MacOS 10.6 or later
|Windows Vista or later
HBO Nowfunctions much like the aforementioned HBO Go — providing quick access to all available HBO content — but without the need for a cable or satellite subscription. HBOis currently offeringa monthlong free trial for new users, but after that period, you’ll be paying a $15-per-month subscription for the service (or $10, if you’re a student). Once subscribed, you’ll be granted access to HBO’s massive library of on-demand content. This includes the entirety ofGame of Thrones,along with thelatest episodes as theyair.
It’s also important to note that, while HBO Now was onceexclusive to Apple devices, the service is now available on a variety of devices and web browsers. The stand-alone service is an undisputed godsend for those who have cut the cable and turned to on-demand streaming servicesbut stilllong for the quality content HBO provides. If you’re not interested in cable, or cable alternatives like Sling TV, this is going to be your best option. See the full list of compatible devices below.
|AppleTV (4th gen: tvOS 9.0+, 3rd gen: 7.1.2+)
|Apple iPad (2nd gen or later, iOS 8+)
|AppleiPod Touch (5th gen or later, iOS 8+)
|Apple iPhone 4s or later (iOS 8+)
|Amazon FireTV (1st gen or later)
|Apple iPad Mini (2nd gen or later)
|Amazon FireTV Stick (1st gen or later)
|Android TV (5.0 or later)
|Roku (2nd gen or later)
|Android Phones (Android 4.2+)
|Android Tablets (Android 4.2+)
|Kindle Fire Tablets (3rd gen or later)
|Xbox One
|Xbox 360
|Windows 7 or later
|MacOS 10.11 or later
|PlayStation 3
|PlayStation 4
|Samsung Smart TVs (select models)
|Chromecast (details here)
Sling TV’s success is reflective of a changing entertainment landscape. The internet TV service has the potential to change the televisionindustry forever, essentially offering up la carte programming. There isone caveat, however, in that you must subscribe to one of Sling TV’s packages ($25-plus) before you can add the optional HBO channel for an additional $15. The core package, Sling Orange, will also grant you access to ESPN, AMC, CNN, and TBS, among a host of other channels.
If you do decide to pony up the necessary $40 for Orange and HBO, you’ll be able to access the same wealth of content you would if you decided to opt for HBO Go or HBO Now. You’ll have unrestrained access to all of the network’s premium programming, from its award-winning documentaries to past seasons of Game of Thrones, directly within the Sling TV app, which is available across a wide range of devices (outlined below). It’s definitely one of the more expensive ways to go, but it does guarantee you’ll have immediate access to newThrones episodesas they air, in addition to a plethora of desirable channels. And did we mention Sling TV allows you to stream HBO on up to three devices simultaneously? Well, it does, even if Sling TV typically enforces a single-stream limit.
There are other live TV streaming services out there that offer HBO like PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now, but they’ll cost you more and are generally more like cable, so we’re sticking to our Sling TV recommendation for now.
|Apple iPad (iOS 9+)
|Xbox One
|Apple iPhone (iOS 9+)
|Roku (LT and higher)
|Apple TV (4th gen)
|Android TV (Android 4.4+)
|Amazon Fire tablets (Android 4.4.2+)
|Amazon Fire TV (all generations)
|Android phones (Android 4.4+)
|Android tablets (Android 4.4+)
|Chromecast (details here)
|Windows 7 or later
|MacOS 10.7 or later
For fans of network television, Hulu has been the go-to streaming platform for years. For $8 a month — or $11, if you want to eliminate commercials — you’ll get unfettered access to dozens of TV shows across a multitude of channels, including series likeRick and Mortythat aren’tavailable via any other streaming platform. With its massive repertoire of original programming, Netflix might have a bigger catalog overall, but Hulu still boasts a ton of exclusive content that’s typically reserved for those with a cable subscription.
Hulu has been filling out its offerings with a slew of premium add-ons — the company evenrecently announced a live TV streaming service.Showtime, Starz, and Cinemax are all currently available, and each will cost you around $10 a month on top of your Hulu subscription. The undeniable star of the show, however, is HBO. As with Sling, forking over an extra $15 a month will net you access to the HBO’s entire library, including shows, films, and behind-the-scenes content. Tacking on HBO will also grant you access to the HBO Now app, in case you use a device that’s not compatible with one of the devices listed below.
|PlayStation 3
|PlayStation 4
|Android TV
|Xbox 360
|Windows 7 or later
|MacOS 10.6 or later
|Roku 2.8+ (select models)
|Amazon Fire TV Stick
|TiVo (select models)
|Amazon Fire TV
|Apple TV (2nd + 3rd gen)
|Vizio Smart TVs (details here)
|LG Smart TVs (select models)
|Samsung Smart TVs (select models)
|Sony Smart TVs (details here)
|Windows 7 or later
|Nintendo Wii
|Nintendo Wii U
Hulu has also recently introduced another app, which is integrated with the platform’s new live TV streaming service. Only a few devices are currently compatible, but we expect that list to grow quickly. Check out the table below for details.
|Android phones (Android 5+)
|Android tablets (Android 5+)
|Apple TV (4th gen)
|Chromecast (details here)
|Apple iPhone 5 or later
|Apple iPad (4th gen or later)
|Apple iPod Touch (6th gen or later)
|Apple iPad Mini (2nd gen or later)
|Xbox One
|Xbox One S
Amazon seems to have a hand in everything these days. The online shopping giant has found success with its Amazon Prime Video streaming service — a service available to Amazon Prime members — and with its line of streaming devices, like the Fire TV Stick. On its own, Amazon Video is rather robust, boasting a solid slate of programming. New offerings are added each month, and the service hosts content from a number of different sources, giving subscribers a lot of options to choose from.
If that’s not enough, the company’s Amazon Channels service also allows Prime members to subscribe to premium channels — HBO, for example — via Amazon. If you decide to go this route,you’ll be able to log into HBO with your Amazon credentialsand watch the full range of HBO content via the Amazon Prime Video app on compatible devices (listed below). A subscription will cost you $15 a month on top of your Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $13 a month or $120 annually. You will be able to watch the entirety ofGame of Thrones in4K with select Fire TV products and smart televisions, as well as gain full access to HBO Now.
|TiVo (details here)
|Roku (details here)
|Apple iPhone (iOS 7+)
|Xbox 360
|Apple iPad (iOS 7+)
|Xbox One
|Apple iPod Touch (iOS 7+)
|Android phones (Android 4.0+)
|Apple iPad Mini (iOS 7+)
|Android tablets
|Amazon Fire TV (2015)
|Select Blu-ray players (details here)
|Amazon Fire TV Stick (2015)
|Kindle Fire Tablets (1st gen or later)
|Smart TVs (select models)
|Select A/V receivers (details here)
|PlayStation 3
|PlayStation 4
|MacOS 10.6 or later
|Windows Vista or later
|Nintendo Wii
|Select home theater sound systems (details here)
|Nintendo Wii U
|Select home theatre systems (details here)
helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.