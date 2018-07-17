Book by rising Democratic star Kamala Harris coming in 2019 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Book by rising Democratic star Kamala Harris coming in 2019

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., in Washington. Harris, a rising star in the Democratic Party sometimes cited as a possible presidential contender in 2020, has a book deal. Penguin ...

NEW YORK (AP) - Sen. Kamala Harris, a rising star in the Democratic Party who is sometimes cited as a possible presidential contender in 2020, has a book deal.

Penguin Press announced Tuesday that Harris' "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey" will come out Jan. 8, 2019. According to Penguin, Harris will write about "the core truths" in American life and how to learn what they are.

The 53-year-old Harris was formerly California's attorney general. She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016.

For politicians, books have long been a standard part of developing a national profile, from John F. Kennedy's "Profiles in Courage" to Barack Obama's "The Audacity of Hope."

