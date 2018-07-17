Jill: Quiet weather until later Tuesday afternoon

Clouds thin and temperatures warm into the lower 90s. It will feel in the lower 100s due to muggy air in place.

The radar is quiet right now, but a front is going to be moving in from the north later today and will trigger showers and storms to form. A First Alert to those living along the highway 278 corridor because your chance for rain and storms increases by 4 p.m. It may take until after 8 p.m. to reach I-20. A strong storm or two is possible, especially early on. Threats include gusty winds, heavy rainfall, localized flooding and cloud to ground lightning.

Tuesday night, there will be an ongoing chance for showers and storms especially south of I-20 that fades away by Wednesday morning. Temperatures fall into the lower to middle 70s.

Most of Wednesday will be rain free and temperatures will feel a little bit more comfortable in the morning hours northeast. We will once again see highs in the lower 90s.

Data now shows a complex of rain and storms on Wednesday night into Thursday moving in from the northwest, so I beefed up chances during that time frame. It looks skewed southwest and areas northeast will once again feel not as sticky in the morning hours.

The hot and humid air returns in full force on Friday and lingers until Saturday. We could see our hottest temperatures of the year on Friday. Rain chances spike on Friday afternoon and especially on Saturday.

Sunday through early next week looks drier and a little less humid.

Quiet now, but that changes north later Tuesday afternoon.

