Hulu is officially developing Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles into a series

Annabelle Neilson, who starred on the Bravo reality series Ladies of London from 2014-2015, has died. She was 49 years old

Netflix announced its first two series orders based on the comics of Mark Millar, whose publishing company Millarworld the streaming company purchased last year

After spending years in development, the TV adaptation of Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles has finally found a home. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Hulu has snatched up the rights to the series and is officially moving forward with the project.

The TV series will be executive-produced by Anne and her son Christopher Rice, who is a New York Times best-selling author in his own right. Anne first revealed her intent to turn her books into a television series via Facebook back in 2016, and Paramount Television bought the rights in 2017. Anne's close friend Bryan Fuller signed onto the project in January 2018 but dropped out in May, handing the reins back over to Anne and Christopher.

Rice's Vampire Chronicles centers around French nobleman Lestat de Lioncourt who was turned into a vampire in the 18th century. Interview with a Vampire, the first book of the series, was published in 1976 and turned into a 1994 film starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst. Queen of the Damned, published in 1988, was adapted into a 2002 film starring Stuart Townsend and the late Aaliyah.

