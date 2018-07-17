Keto Friendly Broccoli Salad

For the salad:

4 cups Fresh broccoli, cut into bite size florets

(Cut them from the stalk end to make even bite sizes)

1 red onion, sliced

2 cups cooked, chopped Bacon

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1 cup Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

1/2 cup Grated Romano Cheese

For the Sauce:

1 cup red wine vinegar

1 cup mayo

1 cup sour cream (or plain yogurt)

1 Teaspoon of liquid Stevia (or Agave Nectar)

1 teaspoon Sea Salt

½ teaspoon Cracked Black Pepper

1 teaspoon Delicious Goodness Seasoning (Or Dry Ranch Dressing Mix)

Directions:

Mix red wine vinegar, stevia, mayo, D.G. seasoning, sea salt & pepper in a small bowl until sugar is dissolved.

In a separate bowl, combine all the salad ingredients, and pour the sauce mixture over the salad mixture, and gently combine. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Enjoy!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.