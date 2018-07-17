Keto Friendly Broccoli Salad
For the salad:
4 cups Fresh broccoli, cut into bite size florets
(Cut them from the stalk end to make even bite sizes)
1 red onion, sliced
2 cups cooked, chopped Bacon
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1 cup Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
1/2 cup Grated Romano Cheese
For the Sauce:
1 cup red wine vinegar
1 cup mayo
1 cup sour cream (or plain yogurt)
1 Teaspoon of liquid Stevia (or Agave Nectar)
1 teaspoon Sea Salt
½ teaspoon Cracked Black Pepper
1 teaspoon Delicious Goodness Seasoning (Or Dry Ranch Dressing Mix)
Directions:
Mix red wine vinegar, stevia, mayo, D.G. seasoning, sea salt & pepper in a small bowl until sugar is dissolved.
In a separate bowl, combine all the salad ingredients, and pour the sauce mixture over the salad mixture, and gently combine. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Enjoy!
