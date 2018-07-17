What you need to know for Alabama's primary runoff elections

Alabama's primary runoffs are today and before you head to the polls, we have a few important reminders.

Steve Marshall and Troy King are facing off for the Attorney General GOP nomination.

Twinkle Cavanaugh and Will Ainsworth are going head-to-head for lieutenant governor on the Republican side.

Click here to both check your polling place and your registration status.

Secretary of State John Merrill is predicting voter turnout of 15-18%.

Merrill also wants to remind everyone that no crossover voting is allowed, meaning whichever party you voted for in the primaries, you must vote for in the runoffs.

Check out all the races in Tuesday's runoff

Other helpful links:

Stay with WBRC FOX6 News throughout the day as voting continues and for the latest polling updates after the polls close!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.