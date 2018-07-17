MLB union chief says discussion needed on legalized gambling - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

MLB union chief says discussion needed on legalized gambling

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Fireworks are displayed before the MLB Home Run Derby, at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington. The 89th MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Fireworks are displayed before the MLB Home Run Derby, at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington. The 89th MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The head of the baseball players' union says conversations will take place with the commissioner's office over whether prohibitions against legalized gambling among his members' relatives may be needed.

Following a U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down a federal prohibition on sports gambling, New Jersey enacted a law allowing bets on games. Team employees including players are prohibited under baseball rules from betting on the sport, but there are no rules covering their families.

Union head Tony Clark said there will a wide discussion with management about legalized gambling that will include talk of "six degrees of separation" and where lines should be drawn. Clark also is concerned about player data in relation to gambling.

