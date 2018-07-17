Pelham PD searching for missing man

Pelham police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

Derek Carlington was last seen by relatives around lunchtime on Friday, July 13. He was wearing black shorts, a gray shirt and black slides. He drives a gray 2015 Lincoln MKZ that has tinted windows. The vehicle's tag number is JDY912.

Anyone with any information regarding Carlington's whereabouts is asked to call Adam Schniper with the Pelham Police Department at 205-620-6550.

