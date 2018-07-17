The best TV deals for Prime Day 2018 will have you watching shows in style

By Ryan Waniata



It’s Prime Day, Amazon’s yearly “holiday,” when the company puts on a fire sale (no pun intended) on everything from its Fire TV streamers to Bluetooth speakers, alongside a multitude of other cool gadgets. TVs are a major part of the savings, and that makes today a great time to get into a new TV, whether it’s that upgrade to 4K you’ve been thinking about or that dream TV in the bathroom you’ve always wanted.

Below are the best deals on TVs you can find on Prime Day (ahead of the top-secret lightning sales that arrive Tuesday. Follow below to find the flat-screen deal that’s right for you.

If you’re looking for a big, beautiful, 65-inch TV, you’ll have a hard time finding a deal more enticing than LG’s UJ7700. Sure, this is is a 2017 model, but this TV has plenty tooffer, including impressive 4K resolution,HDR(with both HDR10 and Dolby Vision support), wide color gamut with LG’s True Color Accuracy system, and a total of four HDMI ports with HDCP 2.2 support.

In addition, the UJ7700 loads in LG’s intuitive smart interface, webOS 3.5, for easy operation and streaming of all your favorite apps right from the TV. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, this is a great time to do it.

There’s just something about a Sony and if you agree, the brand’s 49-inch X720E is being offered at a pretty nice price for Prime Day. the discount is about $100 or more off the regular price (depending on where you shop). Another close-out 2017 model, this TV may not be as big and boisterous as the LG listed above, but anyone looking for something a bit more understated will find a lot to like about this 49-inch beauty, including 4K resolution, HDR (though not Dolby Vision), and Sony’s gorgeous color processing. The TV also offers streaming built-in, of course, as well as a sexy design that looks great on the mantle.

Not everyone wants (or needs) a 4K TV, and if that’s you, this TCL could be a great choice. At 40 inches, it still offers solid picture quality in 1080p resolution, and most importantly, it also has the lovely Roku streaming interface built in. Roku’s operating system offers thousands of apps to choose from (aka “channels”) so you can stream content from just about anywhere, along with excellent, cross-platform voice search. At a price under $200, what’s not to love?

If 40-inches is too big — or $200 too rich — you’ll want to give a look at this little guy, which offers all the same Roku wonders as the TV above but in a smaller form factor. This isn’t the big showcase TV for your home theater, but it is a great buy if you need something for that spare bedroom or (as referenced above) maybe your bathroom, den, or any other room that just needs a streaming screen. At 720p resolution, this isn’t a future-proofed TV by any means, but at 32-inches, your eyes won’t know the difference anyway. Stream on, bathtub loungers!

