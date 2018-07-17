SECMD18: Kirby Smart, 'losses don't haunt me, they motivate me'

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart took the podium Tuesday morning at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. Smart was asked several questions regarding the Bulldogs 26-23 overtime loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. "Losses don't haunt me, they motivate me. If anything it drives me and motivates me. I don't think about it at night, I think about my kids," said Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.

The Bulldogs return 13 starters, eight on offense and five on defense. Quarterback Jake Fromm returns under center, but the Dawgs backfield will be without the nation's top running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

"My expectation is to get most out of those backs, we have some talented players returning like D'Andre Swift," Smart said.

Smart, who enters his third year as head coach, said he's grown from his first year till now. "In my first year, I feared a lot, but with two years under my belt, a lot of those fears have been removed. The biggest difference for me as a head coach, I've delegated my duties and realized I don't have to be in control of everything," Smart added.

Georgia will open the season on September 1st against Austin Peay. Listen to his press conference above.

