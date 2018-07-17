The 10 best PUBG weapons

By Brittany Vincent



If you’re careful and stealthy enough, you can achieve that coveted chicken dinner in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegroundswithout having to take up a single weapon. But that’s boring. It’s a lot more fun to go in guns blazing, and if you want to win, you should pick these weapons first. These firearms are the best PUBG has to offer.

P18C Pistol

Suggested Attachments:

Supressor

Extended QuickDraw Magazine

Red Dot Sight

In a perfect world we would never have to use our sidearms in PUBG. Pistols just don’t have the power or range to go head-to-head against primary weapons. However, sometimes you might get caught in the middle of a reload, or run out of ammo, in which case having a good sidearm is an absolute blessing.

The P18C is the only sidearm that is capable of fully-automatic fire. With a 17 round magazine which is expandable to 25 with an attachment, The P18C will give you the power of an SMG in a slot that is frequently overlooked. A red dot will help you put all those rounds on target, and a suppressor is perfect if you get the drop on a player and want to take them out silently.

S12K Shotgun

Suggested Attachments:

Compensator

Extended Quickdraw Magazine

Red Dot Sight

The S12K (a.k.a. the Saiga) is the go-to gun if you have a thing for shotguns, and it’s a great gun for if you just want to close your eyes and tap the fire button. In interiors, the S12K is almost unmatched when it comes to laying down raw firepower fast but, even more so than the other shotguns, you don’t want to be caught using it at anything other than close range.

Strangely, the S12K uses AR attachments instead of the ones typically used with the other shotguns, so you’ll need to keep an eye out for those. Once you add an extended mag you’ll really be bringing the pain with an increase from five shells to eight. You can’t use a choke on the S12K, but a compensator will help with the recoil so that spread is less of a concern. The red dot is just for style. If you need a sight with the S12K you should probably be using another gun.

Micro UZI SMG

Suggested Attachments:

Compensator

Extended QuickDraw Magazine

Stock

You’re probably seeing this entry on our best PUBG weapons list and laughing. “The Micro UZI is one of the worst weapons in the game! What next, the R1895?!”

It might not be the ideal weapon, but it is one of the most common, and learning how to use it properly will serve you well through the early game. The Uzi is actually a strong gun when compared to your other likely early-game choices.

The Uzi typically spawns with one or two compatible attachments close by. If you’re lucky one of these will be the stock, which makes the gun much more controllable. If you can manage to add a Compensator, you’ll start to see just how useful of a weapon the Micro UZI can be.

At range the UZI isn’t great no matter what you add to it, but at close range with the right attachments you can become a bullet spraying hellion. For added fun you can add an extended mag to increase the UZI’s capacity from 25 to 35, which should be more than enough to go toe-to-toe with any weapon in the game at close range.

Vector SMG

Suggested Attachments:

Compensator

Vertical Foregrip

Red Dot Sight

Extended QuickDraw Magazine

Tactical Stock

The Vector might seem like a dud at first sight with its 13-round magazine, but this weapon is hell on wheels when handled correctly. The Vector has a unique design that mitigates recoil and allows it to overcome the major control issues that sub-machine guns face. The drawback to this weapon is that it sometimes takes luck and footwork to make it viable.

The Vector is a decent backup primary in its stock form, but it really shines when paired with an extended magazine. Once that’s attached, your ammo capacity will rise from 13 to 25, and you’ll have what might be the best close-range weapon in the game in your hands. Load up the Vector with a vertical foregrip, red dot sight, and tactical stock, and you can use its automatic and burst modes to rip other players to shreds with surprising accuracy.

As you might have predicted, the Vector isn’t an ideal weapon for medium and long-range combat. However, in the final moments of the game when the remaining players are pressed in closer and closer together, you can’t hardly ask for a better weapon than a fully-tricked out Vector.

Mini 14 DMR

Suggested Attachments:

Extended QuickDraw Mag

Suppressor

8X CQBSS Scope

The Mini 14 is a weapon you want to get comfortable with quick in PUBG, because it’s frequently going to be your go-to when you’re looking for an mid-to-long-range gun. It doesn’t have quite the oomph of the Kar98k and SLR, but it has one thing going for it that puts it above those weapons: it’s common.

In addition to being a relatively common spawn, the Mini 14 can also be a great companion to a SCAR, M416, or M16A4. It’s the only marksman rifle chambered in 5.56mm. So instead of having to scour the land for both 5.56mm and 7.62mm ammo you can concentrate on just stocking up on as much 5.56 as you can carry.

For accessories, like any gun that can take one, you should add an Extended QuickDraw Mag. The Mini 14 has the highest magazine capacity out of the marksmen rifles and an extended mag will raise its respectable default 20 round limit to 30. A suppressor will lower the already relatively quiet report of the Mini 14, and this gun has the added bonus that it can take either the sniper suppressor or AR, S12K suppressor.

Since the Mini 14’s high magazine capacity makes it suitable for mid-range engagements, the 4x ACOG scope is the best choice for this gun. This sight will give you the flexibility to engage enemies at close to mid range, but also allow you to take advantage of the Mini’s flat bullet trajectory to take out far enemies. Though the Mini does lower DPS than the other marksman rifles, it will still kill in two headshots, so don’t avoid it on sniper duty.

SLR DMR

Suggested Attachments:

Extended QuickDraw Magazine

Suppressor

15x PM II Scope

Cheek Pad

This DMR is a veritable powerhouse, with four attachment slots and the highest damage rating of any DMR weapons that spawn in the game. It’s excellent for medium to long range combat, though it can be difficult to master with its somewhat high recoil. Luckily, the Cheek Pad can help dampen this somewhat, and can make it much simpler to navigate its somewhat daunting sway.

If you’ve experimented with the MK14, you’ll find plenty of similarities here, and you won’t be able to utilize any grips to lessen recoil, which makes this choice a difficult recommendation for newbies. But it has definite potential, so much so that when you learn your way around the SLR, it’s one of the most formidable choices you can find as a spawnable weapon. It’s well worth practicing with, even if it means a few lost rounds as you find your sea legs with it.

KAR98K Sniper Rifle

Suggested Attachments:

Suppressor

15x PM II Scope

Cheek Pad

The Karabiner 98 Kurz, or the Kar98k, is a vicious sniper rifle that’s an excellent choice in terms of stopping power and long-range ability. While it won’t win any awards in terms of its firing rate capabilities, it’s devastatingly accurate, and can pierce through armor like nobody’s business. It’s also simple to find, making it a sniper’s dream, especially since it’s scattered around the map and in airdrop crates.

The Kar98k can take any type of scope, muzzle attachment, and the useful cheek pad, which dampens your recoil and first shot recovery time to ensure you’re able to take a licking and keep on ticking in terms of finding your next target or continuing to pursue one across the map that’s getting away. It may not be the flashiest sniper rifle in the game, nor the most complicated, but sometimes keeping it simple is the best course of action.

M16A4 Assault Rifle

Suggested Attachments:

Suppressor

Extended QuickDraw Magazine

Half Grip

4X Scope

The M16A4 lacks fully automatic fire, but it’s still capable of delivering some real pain when placed in the hands of distinguished PUBG players. You won’t be able to rely on spray and pray tactics or an itchy trigger finger with this weapon, but you can use attachments like the Extended QuickDraw Magazine and Suppressor to keep things rolling as you utilize burst fire to take out your targets quickly.

With high muzzle velocity and low recoil, you don’t need much to transform this versatile assault rifle into a viable option, but it’s still worth adding a half grip and 4X scope for good measure, especially if you want to increase your range. With that in mind, as well as the gun’s common nature, the M16A4 is very much a gun that you’ll want to keep in your rotation until you’re the last man standing (or until you find something better, like the next gun on this list). You won’t want to go toe to toe against others when it comes to mid-range combat, but it’s a gem for close up and long-ranged firefights.

SCAR-L Assault Rifle

Suggested Attachments:

Red Dot Sight

Suppressor

Extended QuickDraw Magazine

Angled Foregrip

4X Scope

When you’re searching tirelessly for weapons out on the battlefield, you need something quick that can handle just about anything. The SCAR-L can do just that, whether you’re planning on getting up in an enemy’s grill or staying far away where it’s safe. It features four attachment slots, which is all you really need to conquer the battlefield, given its versatile nature.

The red dot sight is perfect for close range, and you can compensate for its shortcomings in terms of visibility with the 4X scope, combined with an angled fore grip for good measure. You could get away with 2X in a pinch, however, thanks to the hot-swappable nature of this particular firearm. It’s perfect for engaging targets at medium range, and used with burst fire, it’s an all-around flexible and malleable general purpose weapon.

If you’re the type of player who employs spray and pray tactics, you can opt to do just that with the SCAR-L as well, though the foregrip and a suppressor is recommended if you’re going to litter the battlefield with bullets without giving your position away immediately. That’s where the extended magazine comes in.

M416 Assault Rifle

Suggested Attachments:

Suppressor

Extended QuickDraw Magazine

Half Grip

4X Scope

Tactical Stock

You likely already know PUBG’s assault rifles can do some serious damage, and the overall best weapon found throughout any map or in any weapon category is the M416. Not only can it utilize all five attachment at the same time, but it’s extremely versatile in close and long-range combat. That means if you can kit it out all the way, you’re looking at a powerhouse that can cut through enemies like a hot knife through butter.

Interestingly, it’s the only assault rifle that can utilize the Tactical Stock attachment, which increases recoil recovery speed and cuts down on unnecessary weapon movement. Additionally, instead of utilizing a compensator, try a suppressor for an obvious tactical advantage with much quieter shots.

With that in mind, the M416 is quite versatile, and can be used in up close and personal situations as well as long range combat situations. You can opt for 4X or 8X optics, but the 4X is the clear-cut winner when lined up against the 2X option, holosight or red dot attachments.



