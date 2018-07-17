Lin-Manuel Miranda to publish a picture book - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lin-Manuel Miranda to publish a picture book

NEW YORK (AP) - Lin-Manuel Miranda is working on a picture book that he hopes will inspire young people.

"Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You" will be published October 23, Random House announced Tuesday. The book will be illustrated by Jonny Sun. It will feature "affirmations" the "Hamilton" playwright has posted on Twitter over the years.

Random House is calling the book a "touchstone" for those in need of "a lift." A portion of the proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations for education, literacy and other initiatives.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Wrestlers sue Ohio State over doctor's sexual misconduct

    Wrestlers sue Ohio State over doctor's sexual misconduct

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:08 AM EDT2018-07-17 14:08:31 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-07-17 16:51:24 GMT
    (Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r...(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r...
    A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being "repeatedly informed" about his behavior.More >>
    A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being "repeatedly informed" about his behavior.More >>

  • Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-07-17 14:10:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-07-17 16:49:52 GMT
    (GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>

  • Charlottesville parks aren't ready for Justice, Emancipation

    Charlottesville parks aren't ready for Justice, Emancipation

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-07-17 11:22:02 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-07-17 16:49:49 GMT
    (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...(Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...
    Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.More >>
    Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly