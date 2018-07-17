US industrial production rebounds 0.6 percent in June - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

US industrial production rebounds 0.6 percent in June

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE- In this July 11, 2018, file photo a worker assembles interior cabinets for a boat at Regal Marine Industries in Orlando, Fla. On Tuesday, July 17, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production for June. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE- In this July 11, 2018, file photo a worker assembles interior cabinets for a boat at Regal Marine Industries in Orlando, Fla. On Tuesday, July 17, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production for June.
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE- In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a worker walks inside the hot-strip mill at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility in Granite City, Ill. On Tuesday, July 17, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial pr... (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE- In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a worker walks inside the hot-strip mill at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility in Granite City, Ill. On Tuesday, July 17, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial pr...
(AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE- In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a worker removes interior parts for a boat that are pre-cut from a machine at Regal Marine Industries in Orlando, Fla. On Tuesday, July 17, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. indust... (AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE- In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a worker removes interior parts for a boat that are pre-cut from a machine at Regal Marine Industries in Orlando, Fla. On Tuesday, July 17, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. indust...

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. industrial production rebounded last month after being dragged down in May by a fire at an auto parts plant.

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industrial production - which includes output at factories, mines and utilities - climbed 0.6 percent in June, recovering from a 0.5 percent drop in May. The May reading was warped by a fire at a Michigan parts factory that disrupted production of Ford Motor's F-series pickup trucks, America's bestselling vehicle.

American industry continues to look healthy despite trade conflicts with China, Europe and Canada and a rising dollar that makes U.S. products more expensive abroad.

Factory production rose 0.8 percent last month after falling 1 percent in May. Mining output increased 1.2 percent in June, its fifth straight monthly gain, on increased production by oil and gas companies.

Utility production dropped 1.5 percent.

The U.S. economy shows signs of strength strong. Growth clocked in at a lackluster 2 percent annual pace from January through March, but is expected to hit 4 percent growth in the April-June period, helped by tax cuts. Unemployment is at 4 percent, consistent with what economists consider full employment.

But the economy could face obstacles. The United States and China - the world's two largest economies - are locked in a trade war over American complaints that Chinese companies steal trade secrets and force U.S. firms to hand over technology in return for market access. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on up to $550 billion in Chinese goods. That could raise prices for consumers and disrupt manufacturing supply chains.

Trump also enraged U.S. allies like the European Union and Canada by slapping tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. He is threatening to target auto imports next.

Meanwhile, the dollar is up nearly 6 percent against other major currencies since mid-April.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Charlottesville parks aren't ready for Justice, Emancipation

    Charlottesville parks aren't ready for Justice, Emancipation

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-07-17 11:22:02 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-07-17 14:24:24 GMT
    (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...(Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...
    Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.More >>
    Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Survivor blames officials for prison riot

    AP Exclusive: Survivor blames officials for prison riot

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-07-17 04:20:56 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:22 AM EDT2018-07-17 14:22:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Randall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May displays examples of paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018. May, a state corrections counselor who was take...(AP Photo/Randall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May displays examples of paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018. May, a state corrections counselor who was take...
    A state corrections counselor who was taken hostage during a deadly riot last year at Delaware's maximum-security prison says prison officials are to blame.More >>
    A state corrections counselor who was taken hostage during a deadly riot last year at Delaware's maximum-security prison says prison officials are to blame.More >>

  • Suspect in Massachusetts officer death headed to court

    Suspect in Massachusetts officer death headed to court

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-07-17 13:42:54 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:22 AM EDT2018-07-17 14:22:09 GMT
    (Christopher Evans/The Boston Herald via AP). Members of the Chesna family, from left, Michael's brother Eric, his mother Maryann and father Chuckie, support each other during a vigil for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and an innocent bys...(Christopher Evans/The Boston Herald via AP). Members of the Chesna family, from left, Michael's brother Eric, his mother Maryann and father Chuckie, support each other during a vigil for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and an innocent bys...
    The man suspected of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander is heading to court.More >>
    The man suspected of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander is heading to court.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly