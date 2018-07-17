Goldman's Blankfein to retire as CEO, Solomon to take over - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Goldman's Blankfein to retire as CEO, Solomon to take over

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman Sachs' chief executive officer and chairman, is announcing his retirement from the investment banking giant after 12 years at the helm.

Goldman said Tuesday that David Solomon, currently the bank's president and chief operating officer, would be Blankfein's successor. The announcement was expected, since Solomon had been moved into the second-in-command roles in recent months.

Blankfein ran Goldman through the financial crisis and Great Recession, presiding over a monumental shift in how investment banking works on Wall Street. While Blankfein navigated Goldman through the meltdown, competitors such as Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns, and Merrill Lynch were bought or went bankrupt.

He will retire on Sept. 30.

Solomon is a long-time Goldman executive. He's also known for being a DJ at parties as a hobby.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

