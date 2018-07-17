Amazon workers strike in Spain to coincide with Prime Day - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Amazon workers strike in Spain to coincide with Prime Day

MADRID (AP) - Amazon workers in Spain are striking over salary and working conditions to coincide with the online retailer's global sales event, Prime Day.

The CCOO and CGT workers' unions say that nearly 80 percent of the workers walked off their positions on Tuesday at Amazon's largest packing and distribution center in Spain, located in the outskirts of Madrid, after reporting similar numbers on Monday. Tuesday's is the second day in a three-day strike.

Amazon says the unions' figures were not accurate because "the majority of the employees had worked and processed clients' petitions."

In an e-mailed statement, the company says salaries for its more than 2,000 employees in Spain with permanent jobs were competitive and accompanied by benefits.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

