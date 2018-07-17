Mickey: A few showers and storms today then drier weather for a few days

We begin our Tuesday morning with overcast skies and temps in the 70s for most locations. We had some overnight showers and thunderstorms and that may have worked over the atmosphere enough to keep us from seeing as much redeveloping thunderstorms like we saw Monday afternoon. We are still expecting a north to south flow of moisture as a frontal boundary remains draped across our area. Rain chances today drop to 30 to 40 percent with highs topping out in the low 90s.

By Wednesday the frontal boundary I mentioned is expected to make its way down across south Alabama, taking the main threat of rain to southern parts of the state. As a result, we should experience minimal chances for rain and less muggy conditions through Thursday and possibly Friday.

Saturday morning, we are looking at another chance of showers and storms to move into north central Alabama. These storms could linger off and on through Saturday evening.

At this point, Sunday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days.

Monday and Tuesday look to follow Sunday's lead with drier and less humid conditions.

