Fire destroys old Ensley High School

Crews are still spraying water on an overnight fire that destroyed the former Ensley High School

A passerby reported the fire around 2:30 a.m. Crews arrived at the scene to find the multiple story building engulfed in flames. Heavy smoke could be seen from I-20/59, according to Capt. Harold Watson of the Birmingham Fire Department.

There were no working utilities in the building. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

"[The building] had no utilities but also it’s been storming tonight," Watson said. "So we don’t know if it’s a lightning or if someone has been inside to start a fire.”

Deidre Portis, a 1978 graduate from the school who lives next to the building, said she smelled smoke around 11 p.m. last night.

“I feel bad because I remember the days...that very window there was one of my classes," she said."It’s heartbreaking to see it burn down like this. Probably got started from the lightning last night.”

The last class from the school graduated in 2006.

